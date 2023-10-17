TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Kids of East Texas annual fundraiser was held on Oct. 17 to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect and fund the needs of children who have been removed from their homes.

This year’s theme was “Hay Y’all,” that provided a casual atmosphere for a family friendly evening with a variety of food and a DJ.

The fundraiser included a variety of foods, petting zoo, hayride and an auction.

“Without fundraising events like this where we raise general funds for operating we wouldn’t be able to do the fine work that we do with our kids,” said Mary Jo Burgees, the executive director of CASA for Kids in East Texas.

Several local judges and elected officials were servers for the night including Fire Chief David Coble, Mayor Don Warren and Tyler Police Department Resource Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The auction included “mystery bags” donated by businesses and about 200 auction items included hunting, sporting, art and home décor packages.

Burgess said each year the event receives more support.