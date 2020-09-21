Authorities urge the public to ‘be vigilant’ as search for missing infant goes on

UPDATE (11:05 A.M.) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson is urging the public to come forward with information regarding the disappearance of Armaidre Argumon.

In a press conference on Monday, he had a message for the public: be vigilant.

If someone were to find something suspicious, he says to not touch it and report it immediately to police.

Armaidre’s father, Deandre, is currently charged with endangering/abandoning a child. Charges could be upgraded as the investigation progresses.

Police were notified last week after a family member called 911 saying the two were missing. Deandre did return to the home, where he was taken into custody.

Dickson said that Deandre has not been cooperative and that it has not yet been determined where he went.

So far, there is no evidence that any other family member is involved, according to Dixon. He also asked that if anyone is holding Armaidre to protect him from Deandre, or to even help Deandre, to come forward and return him.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson will hold a press conference Tuesday regarding a missing 5-week-old infant.

The baby, Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, has been missing from Wells since Friday.

Armaidre’s father, Deandre Argumon, was arrested last week.

The press conference will be at 11 a.m. in the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. KETK News will take the press conference live on air and will stream it on our website ketk.com as well as on our free mobile app.