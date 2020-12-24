CHRISTUS gives COVID-19 vaccinations to first responders; more doses on way to ETX

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several first-responders and received COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview and Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler.

Firefighters, EMS workers and law officers were among those who got the vaccinations.

Michael Frost, assistant fire chief in Tyler, said he was glad to be getting it.

“That fear that I had and thinking … that I’m carrying that over to my parents will be gone,” Frost said. “I’ve been staying away (from them) for while — Thanksgiving we didn’t get together. But it is a relief to know that we are turning the corner. Everything is going to work out.”

The vaccines began arriving at Christus Health System facilities last week. Some front-line care workers already have been vaccinated.

Facilities across CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic are preparing to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to more health care workers and first responders in the coming days, with shipments of the Moderna vaccine set to arrive at select clinics across the region this week, said information from CHRISTUS.

“The use of vaccines has been a key part of combatting and even eradicating certain diseases, and there is excellent initial data that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and safe,” said Dr. Andria Ambulatory Chief Quality Officer, Northeast Texas Region, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “Though we still have a long way to go, the availability of vaccines hopefully represents the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CHRISTUS Health has a process for reviewing the safety and efficacy of new drugs to evaluate any COVID-19 vaccines that receive emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA, the announcement said.

“Our COVID-19 Taskforce has evaluated and planned for the storage and distribution of vaccines across our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations, while following the guidance of clinical experts and the frameworks distributed by the Catholic Health Association, Centers for Disease Control, and State Health agencies,” said David Benner, vice president Clinical Ancillary Services at CHRISTUS Health.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all health care workers at select CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic facilities in Northeast Texas, but getting the vaccine will not mandatory, the announcement said.

COVID-19 vaccine will be given in two doses: an initial injection and then a booster shot, 21-28 days later. Research indicates recipients can expect minor side effects similar to the flu shot, such as low-grade fever and redness or pain at the injection site.

“CHRISTUS Health has a plan, and we are working through it to ensure that our facilities, Associates and medical staff are prepared to receive, store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available,” said Dr. Sam Bagchi, executive vice President and chief clinical officer, CHRISTUS Health. “We are confident in our ability to participate in the vaccine distribution and our ability to offer vaccination to all CHRISTUS health care workers who wish to receive it.”

The vaccine arriving at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is provided by the government, which requires following their process for distribution. That process includes a phased approach to who will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We are currently in phase 1a, which includes only health care workers and long-term care residents,” said Dr. James Stanford, assistant Institute chair of Primary Care and board chairman of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “We will let our community know as soon as we have information about making the vaccine available to other populations.”