HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The City of Henderson kicked off their holiday festivities on Tuesday after rain rescheduled the Christmas parade last week.

Nearly 10,000 people were expected to fill Henderson’s downtown square for their long running parade.

“We do not know how long but we think its around 50 years and that time frame but this parade as always been a parade and it always get bigger and better every year,” said Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen.

The parade is a time for the community to come together and ring in the holiday spirit, with the lighting of the Christmas tree as the tradition to start the parade.

The city also honored Henderson ISD former student, Johnathan Holland, and third grader, Addison Shephard, who died in a three pile car crash in Rusk county last month.

“It’s hard to say with us just losing him, but it means a lot for the community to be here for us,” said Johnathan’s father, Nathan Holland.

Johnathan’s mother, Karen Holland, is grateful for the support from the Henderson community.

” There are no words the outpouring of the community that has been here for us and the Shepherds. We are very thankful for everything everyone has done for us,” said Karen.

Henderson is a tight knit community that hurts when another is in pain.

“We honor a lot of people in this parade, but those two especially who’ve passed away,” said Fullen.