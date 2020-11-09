Click it or Ticket: Law officers on lookout for those not wearing seat belt

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation is launching its annual Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage people to wear a seat belt while on the road.

From Nov. 16-29, as families approach and celebrate Thanksgiving, more drivers take to the road. State troopers, police officers and sheriffs’ deputies statewide will step up enforcement of seat belt and child car seat laws.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.

“Our annual Click It or Ticket campaign is about saving lives. While almost 91% of Texans have gotten into the habit of using seat belts, there are still far too many motorists who are taking unnecessary chances by not buckling up. Whether you’re the driver or a passenger, wearing a seat belt—day and night—is the single most effective way to protect yourself from serious injury or death in a crash.” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass

Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying by 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars; for those in pickups, seat belts reduce the risk of dying by 60%, said information from TxDOT.

TxDOT officials report that in 2019 there were 925 traffic fatalities involving an unbuckled driver or passenger, a 6% drop over the previous year. The lack of seat belt usage was reported in 42% of traffic fatalities for those people who had the option to use a seat belt.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Click It or Ticket initiative in Texas is estimated to have saved more than 6,234 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $23.6 billion in economic savings since the campaign began in 2002.