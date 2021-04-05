Commissioners in Panola, Rusk counties extend disaster declarations

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Commissioners in Panola and Rusk counties on Monday extended disaster declarations after tornados on March 27 caused damage in their respective counties.

Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones earlier issued an emergency declaration after a twister and strong storms caused damage in Carthage. One person was killed when a tree fell into her home.

In making the emergency declaration, Jones determined that “extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property.”

As an emergency action, the declaration was in place for seven days. The Panola Commissions in taking action Monday extended the declaration, which helps residents in the county access government aide in recovering from the storm.

In Rusk County, commissioners also extended the disaster declaration that had been issued by County Judge Joel Hale.

A twister damaged about a dozen homes and structures in Mount Enterprise when it moved through the county.

The issuance of a disaster declaration allows a public official to exercise emergency powers to preserve life, property and public health following a disaster.