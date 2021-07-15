Court date set for Mineola man charged with inappropriately touching girl at church camp

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Mineola man accused of inappropriately touching a girl who was sleeping in a cabin at Sky Ranch Christian Camp in 2015 is set to appear in court July 30.

Caylon Whittington, 29, is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense. His arraignment hearing will take place before Judge Jack Skeen Jr. in the 241st District Court in Tyler and his trial is set for Oct. 18.

Officials have said that DNA evidence connects Whittington to the victim.

On March 8, 2015, Smith County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation after a man snuck into a cabin at night and inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl who was sleeping at Sky Ranch Camp.

The girl was attending a Green Acres Baptist Church children’s retreat.

At the time, the mother of the girl told KETK News: “There were other moms in there, but he wasn’t seen really. He climbed into bed with my daughter, and spooned her, and nibbled on her ear, and then reached around to the front of her and down her pajama bottoms, and at that time she woke up and slapped his hand and ran to the bathroom. And when she did that, he jumped up causing one of the moms in there to see that movement, and they jumped up and chased him out of the room, but he got away into the woods.”

The girl received a sexual assault exam and a interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County and told authorities the man who touched her had tattoos on his arms. Investigators spoke with men in the area of the camp who matched the description, including Whittington.

On Oct. 15, 2020, the sheriff’s office was notified that a DNA sample taken from the victim identified Whittington as a suspect. Whittington was then ordered provide another DNA sample, which officials said

Whittington was arrested in Llano County on April 6 and transferred to the Smith County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.