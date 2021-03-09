CVS CONFUSION: Some Athens residents want to know when they can receive their second Moderna dose

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The winter storm has left more issues in its wake.

Many people in Athens who scheduled their first vaccination appointment at CVS ahead of the storm canceled them once the weather turned severe.

On Feb. 18 and 19, CVS announced online they had 200 Moderna doses for residents on a first come, first serve basis.

Pastor Kyle Henderson from First Baptist Church brought some of his congregation to get their first dose. Now, many of those people are having trouble getting their second shot.

The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, 28 days apart.

When checking on the app, it said that these newly vaccinated people couldn’t schedule an appointment. Then when they went to go in-person, they were told to try again online.

Pastor Henderson wants better communication from everyone.

“So the people online are powerless the people at the local CVS are powerless, somebody in CVS national is going to have make an intervention to fix this problem,” Henderson said.

Lee Busch was one of the people in need of a second dose. With several underlying health conditions and an upcoming surgery, he was looking for answers.

“What do we do about our second injection?” Busch asked.

To clear up any confusion, CVS says they’re planning to reach out to anyone who got the first dose without an appointment when the leftover shots became available in February.

CVS has partnered with First Baptist Church to distribute the second dose to the people who got the first one, on March 23 and 24.