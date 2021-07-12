Bicyclist killed after being struck by a semi-truck in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — A cyclist has died after being hit Monday by a semi-truck in Kilgore.

Kilgore Police Department released the following information:

At approximately 10:20 a.m. KPD received 911 calls in reference to an accident on Hwy. 42 South near the Brookshire’s private entrance.

The accident involved a loaded semi driving south on Hwy. 42 and a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist had entered the roadway while the semi was traveling south.

Private citizens and an off-duty Paramedic were giving aid when First Responders arrived. The adult male bicyclist was transported to GS Kilgore where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is ongoing and we are withholding the bicyclist name until all next of kin are located.

First Responders were on the scene several hours and had traffic blocked or relocated while the rescue and the accident investigation were ongoing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the bicyclist and those who were affected by the scene.