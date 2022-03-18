(KETK) — The Deshaun Watson watch is finally over, and in a crazy turn of events, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the now-former Houston Texans quarterback will be heading to the Cleveland Browns.

Watson met with Cleveland earlier this week, but it was reported he had removed them from his list of teams, but now he will be signing a 4-year deal worth $184 million, which will be a $12 million raise from his current contract in Houston.

Watson, who made it clear he did not want to play for the Texans, has also been surrounded by controversy from 22 civil suits alleging sexual assault during massages.

However, he will not face any criminal charges for these allegations.

Watson did not play all of last season, and while his character off the field has been brought into question, his play on the field gives the Browns a top 5 player behind center.