First Adopt-a-Highway in the world. Photo courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The national Adopt-a-Highway program originated in East Texas in 1984. The program was officially started 38 years ago on March 9, 1985, by James R. “Bobby” Evans, Tyler District Engineer and Billy Black, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Tyler District, according to TxDOT.

The goal of Adopt-a-Highway was to keep Texas’ highways clean and litter-free with organizations coming together to do so.

The Tyler Civitan Club became the first to volunteer. They adopted a two-mile section of Highway 69, TxDOT said.

It all started when a film called “Money to Burn” showed the harm that littering along the highway caused, TxDOT said. Evans wanted to figure out a way to make the communities understand that harm.

Evans challenged a local group to “adopt” part of the highway since he was concerned with the 15-20% increase in the cost of picking up litter. Black took on the tasks of creating a quarterly cleanup cycle for organizations as well as making sure volunteers had safety training and putting up the road signs that acknowledged the organizations that adopted a highway, according to TxDOT.

The program later spread throughout the state of Texas and then throughout the nation and beyond.

Present day, TxDOT says there are 90,000 groups in 49 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.