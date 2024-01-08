TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Consumers may have to wait longer than normal to get good quality crawfish this year. Sellers not seeing high quality catches and facing record prices affect businesses in East Texas.

Michael Murphy has been working as a seafood distributor for 8 years now, but the problem he is now facing is the first he has seen.

“Crawfish have burrowed down a lot deeper than they usually do,” said Murphy. “Now, the catches are so small. We’re seeing 200 acres only producing 50 pounds.”

This is because of an intense drought in Louisiana.

In January of last year, his distribution company picked up 33,000 pounds of crawfish. However, he says this year they would only be able to pick up about five sacks that are less than 30 pounds each.

“It’s been 20 years since they’ve had a drought like this. Before my time in the crawfish [business],” said Murphy.

This is not the only issue they are facing.

Crawfish are typically $4-$5 per pound when picked up at the dock, but this year, “Crawfish are 8 dollars at the dock,” said Murphy.

That is affecting some restaurants in East Texas like Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy.

The director of events at Circle M Crawfish, Lisa Werner, said they are typically serving crawfish by now, but they do not have any.

“The people that can get crawfish can only get us a couple hundred pounds at a time, and that doesn’t do us any good to only get a couple hundred pounds because that won’t even last us through a lunch or dinner service,” said Werner.

Since these mudbugs are the biggest draw for their customers, Werner says the late season largely affects their restaurant.

“We don’t have any right now, but hopefully in the next few weeks, we will be getting them,” she explained.

Werner said she wants to be sure her customers are not let down.

“We don’t want to disappoint our customers until we can provide enough to service everybody,” said Werner.

As for Murphy, he is not going to be distributing any crawfish until more start coming up, and he believes they will.

“Let’s pray that’s our Valentine’s Day present. You know, Feburary 14th let’s go,” said Murphy.

When they finally do come back, he believes the crawfish are going to be better than last year.

“I think it’s going to be worth the wait. I just hate that we’re having to ask them to wait, you know,” he said.

The Circle M told us they will post on their Facebook page when crawfish are finally available at their restaurant.