TROUP, Texas (KETK) — East Texas ranchers are preparing for winter weather to hit, not by buying generators or coats, but by making sure their cattle survive.

Based on an unreleased study done after the 2021 freeze, Dr. Thomas Hargrove, professor and extension veterinary specialist with Texas A&M University, said the most important thing is for cattle to have somewhere to lie down.

“What we found was the ones that faired the best were the ones that at least had some bedding,” Hargrove explained.

He said this should preferably be a dry space, but he knows for some, that is not possible.

Hargrove said to be sure the cattle’s water is not frozen over, because it is especially important for them to be hydrated during major changes.

Michael Murphy, a Troup rancher, is not spending his time indoors and instead is doing the same he does nearly everyday.

“Your day starts out early. You need to check your cattle. And then every evening, I feed everything,” said Murphy.

With colder weather coming, some are worried about staying inside to make sure they are safe, but for Murphy, his concern is keeping his livestock healthy.

“The worse the weather is, the more the cattle need us,” Murphy explained.

He is currently going by the “20 rule,” meaning if the weather is getting below 20 degrees, he increases their food by 20%.

“I’ve already started feeding more. I’ve already put out more hay to get their bodies ready,” he said.

Although for some, a cow is just an animal, for Murphy and his family, that is their livelihood.

“We survive off the cattle just like the cattle survive off of us,” Murphy added.

This is the same for many ranchers in the East Texas area.

Another factor in ranchers’ preparation is making sure the equipment is ready for colder weather.

“Precautions with anti-freeze, stuff to keep the diesel from freezing. We’re plugging all of our equipment in,” said Murphy.

As he juggles all of this, Murphy also tries to find time to look out for himself.