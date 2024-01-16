TYLER, Texas (KETK) — People in the East Texas area are using heat sources to keep themselves warm during the artic blast. Eric Greaser, the fire chief of the Emergency Services District 2 shares tips on how to safely use those devices.

Heat Safety Tips:

Chimney safety:

Chimneys should be swept by a professional once a year. To avoid soot build up Greaser said, “make sure there’s no build up of creosote or products of combustion that will stick to the flu pipe that’s could then ignite.” Make sure there is a working barrier around the fire. Do not keep the fire going over night, unless it is at a manageable flame. Do not create a big fire.

Space heater safety

Keep all heating sources at least three feet away from anything that can burn. Keep all children away from the heater. Do not use extension cords.

“Definitely recommend that you have a working smoke detector, a carbon monoxide alarm and utilize every bit of caution with space heaters and things of that nature,” said Greaser.

As East Texans are trying to stay warm in the freezing temperatures, fire departments are staying busy responding to structure fires from heating sources.

In Jacksonville alone, there were three separate fires one of them was a heavily involved fire that originated in the bedroom that extended to the roof.

Early Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Fire Chief Paul Findley said in a release that the flames were caused by a “homemade heating device.”

A few hours later, the Smith County Emergency Services District 2 responded to a house fire in Flint that reportedly started in the chimney.

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

“It hadn’t been inspected regularly or hadn’t been inspected most recently. It looks like it extended into the structural framing of the house and then up into the attic space,” said Greaser.

Greaser said a chimney should be cleaned by a professional at least once a year.

Sunday night, Palestine firefighters put out flames at the Timbercrest apartments.

Lauren Jones, who is a resident at the complex, witnessed the fire and said it sounded like an explosion.

“My first thought was oh my gosh there is a fire and then my second thought was it just that building? Are there other buildings on fire? Is my building on fire?” said Jones.

Fire Marshal Edward Clayton said in a release an HVAC system was involved.

“It made me a little weary of my heater and I’m kind of nervous about, what if it had been my building?” said Jones.

Officials said there were no injuries reported in that fire, the investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

Chief Greaser wants to remind everyone to stay warm but extremely cautious.