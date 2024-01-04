TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TxDOT Tyler district encompasses eight East Texas counties and had a total of 24 pedestrian fatalities in 2022 alone.

“Some of the leading causes of pedestrian fatality is driver inattention, unsafe speed, and pedestrians failing to yield the right of way to vehicles,” said Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer.

TxDOT encourages pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks, and be cautious of their surroundings.

“We’ve seen over the past few years throughout the state that fatalities throughout the state have risen,” said Williford.

Suggesting whenever people are out and about, whether that’s in neighborhoods or along busy highways, make sure they’re visible to drivers.

“Make sure again, that you’re staying on sidewalks, if there is not a sidewalk available to walk on, we encourage to walk on the left side of the road,” said Williford.

Reminding motorists to be cautious in cities, suburbs, and busier areas.

“Out in the country where a lot more bicyclists, kids, and families are out for walks, things like that,” said Williford.

TxDOT is working on and planning roadway projects throughout East Texas.

“There’s eight counties that the Tyler District encompasses, a lot of those projects are to improve pedestrian safety,” said Williford.

If walking, running, or biking while it’s dark outside, wear reflective gear or get a headlight. Drivers can also help by not being on their phones and maintaining the speed limit.