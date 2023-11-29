TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As the cold weather sticks around, some households may be taking out their space heaters or space lamps from storage.

While heating devices might seem simple, but if not used correctly they can pose a threat to families.

“Keep heaters away from water, space heaters should only be used in bathrooms if they are a model specially built for use around water,” said Patrick Dooley, Rusk County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator.

A preliminary investigation in a Tyler house fire indicates the fire began in an area where a heat lamp was being used.

“A lot of people don’t make sure that there is nothing around the heat lamps that can possible catch fire, and when it does, you have a catastrophic event happen because it catches fire,” said Dooley.

Carl Pruitt, operations manager at Higginbotham Brothers a hardware store in Tyler, shares that there might be signs it’s time for a new space heater.

“So, if it trips your breaker, you’ll know there is something probably wrong with it electrically. It could also start to smoke if there’s a weird smell,” said Pruitt.

With Christmas decorations also going up, officials said to always be aware of where people are plugging those devices.

“You don’t want to overload your circuit, a lot of people think that their circuit is the problem, they’ll try to replace the breaker. The circuit is not the problem, your outlet is,” said Pruitt.

A simple solution could be using an empty outlet or never leave those devices running if no one is in the room.

“Also, long-term use of gas heaters can be hazardous because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Dooley.

Officials warn people to keep an eye on their children and pets. They said to also pay attention to the heaters surroundings, including keeping them away from your Christmas tree, curtains and anything that could catch on fire.

“Lay it on a flat surface, never on any furniture, tables anything like that,” said Pruitt.