JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Frances Johnston, a resident at Country Living in Jacksonville, turned 106 on Nov. 21 and she celebrated her birthday with friends and family.

“I’m 106 today and it’s terrible, it’s living too long,” said Johnston.

Her family members also gathered to celebrate her at Country Living.

“It’s wonderful I mean you know to think about all of the things she’s seen in her life, changes in just technology and the way she used to live her life,” said her grandson, Brandon Johnston.

Frances Johnston and her family members

Her grandson said he has learned so much from her and her entire family adores her. “She’s got a big heart, she’d do anything for you, sometimes she’s a character but it just comes with all of the things she’s seen over the years,” said Brandon Johnston.

She said she’s been celebrating since she woke up on the morning of her birthday. The party included music, a few special words, and of course cake!

“I just feel the same, I don’t want to keep living though because they could wait on other people,” said Johnston.

She may be 106 but her humor still gets the room laughing. She’s lived in East Texas most of her life, her family lives in Troup and Price. They all plan on celebrating Thanksgiving together this week.