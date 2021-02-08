East Texas woman has been selling clothes at the Super Bowl for past 5 years

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas woman has been selling clothes at the Super Bowl for the past 5 years.

Courtnie Perez is an official licensed dealer for the NCAA, major league baseball and the national football league.

She has been to the Super Bowl for the past five years, selling her items.

“It’s been a great experience I’ve always loved the retail and the customers there are regulars who go to the Super Bowl every year and we see them every year. And, it’s fun to talk to people who are so passionate about their sport,” said Courtnie Perez, Coco and Meg Boutique owner.

Perez is co-owner with her sister and they have only been in their Longview store since November.

She also said suprisingly 2020 was one of the best years of her life and that their sales have quadrupled since the pandemic started.

Perez is returning from Tampa on Wednesday.