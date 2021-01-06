East Texas youth pastor at Capitol Wednesday: ‘We had no idea what was happening until we saw tear gas’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was at the Capitol during Wednesday’s protests that turned violent.

Congress was forced into lockdown after rioters breached the Capitol building Wednesday during the election certification.

One woman, later identified as Ashli Babbitt from San Diego, was shot and killed. Reports tonight indicate that a total of four people were killed in Wednesday’s events.

Jalam Lewis is a youth pastor at Tyler Metro Church. Lewis says that he and his cousin came to Washington, D.C. to show their support for President Donald Trump and participate in the march.

Lewis was one of the many supporters without cell reception, and says he finally realized what was happening when they started to see tear gas.

“For the life of me, I do not understand why there was not any more barricades, I could not believe that so many people had swarmed the Capitol,” Lewis said.

Both Lewis and his cousin are hoping to be back in East Texas this weekend