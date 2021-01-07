Economic outlook: Expect more jobs as Tyler economy begins recovery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler area economy this year will begin a slow and steady recovery from economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

That was the message of economist Ray Perryman at his 37th Annual Economic Outlook presentation Thursday sponsored by Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Perryman is president and CEO of the Waco-based The Perryman Group, an economic research firm.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Perryman’s presentation was virtual with attendees logging in online.

“I know you have all faced challenges and it has been a difficult year for all of us,” Perryman said in opening his presentation. “This is the most uncertain time we have been in.”

Millions of people lost their jobs and many businesses closed in 2020 as COVID-19 spread across the nation.

“We cannot really solve the economic crisis without dealing with the health crisis,” he said.

The roll out of a vaccine and the prospect of more economic stimulus aid from the federal government are positive signs, he said.

Perryman believes Tyler is well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Tyler ranks high for having good medical facilities, a well-trained workforce and high quality of life — all of which are in demand by companies looking for a place to locate or expand, he said.

“Livability (of a city) has become very important,” he said “The quality of the community is imporant because you want your workers to stay there.”

Perryman said he expects the oil and gas industry to continue to recover, which will add jobs and pump money into the area.

Tyler did not suffer as badly as other areas of the state and nation.

“Although the Tyler area lost thousands of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in the unemployment rate was smaller than for the state as a whole,” Perryman said information released in conjunction to his presentation. “Gains in recent months have improved the situation, but employment remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels, and growth anticipated prior to the health crisis has been foregone.”

Tyler area employers likely will add about 14,000 jobs in the next five years, he said.

It will take time for the economy to recover.

“The timing and severity of outbreaks and reopening decisions have varied widely, and states are entering phases of recovery at different times,” he said. ” The road back will be slow in many parts of the country. COVID-19 will continue to cause economic fallout, slowing growth across the economy.”

Texas and East Texas remain well positioned for long-term growth once a post-pandemic “new normal” is reached, he said.