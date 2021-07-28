EDP Renewables to build $200 million solar farm near Lufkin; Angelina County grants abatements

EDP Renewables is moving forward with plans to build a solar farm in Angelina County. (Photo courtesy EDPR North America)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A company has announced plans to build a $200 million solar farm in Angelina County that would cover thousands of acres.

EDP Renewables of North America says its Azalea Springs Solar Farm will create hundreds of construction jobs and then permanent jobs. It hopes to have it producing power in 2023.

On Tuesday, Angelina County Commissioners approved a 10-year tax abatement with the company. In June, commissioners designated land in the county as the Azalea Springs Reinvestment Zone.

Azalea Springs Solar Farm Reinvestment Zone

The solar park will be located on 2,000 acres 10 miles northwest of Lufkin and 17 miles southwest of Nacogdoches. The land currently is used to produce timber, said information from the company.

Once operational, the solar park will be able to generate up to 180 megawatts, which, according to the company, would meet the energy needs of 27,000 homes.

Azalea Springs Solar Park will provide an economic boost in the form of payments to landowners, spending in the area and ongoing investments, the statement said.

“Azalea Springs would represent a capital investment of approximately $200 million and would disperse millions in cumulative payments to local governments through the life of the project,” the statement said. “An estimated $36 million in taxes would be paid to support local schools and community services.”

The power generated at Azalea Springs also would support the state of Texas’ electric grid, said the company.

EDP Renewables North America develops, builds, owns and operates 55 wind farms and eight solar parks in North America, according to information from the company.

The company promotes itself as a global leader in the renewable energy sector.