LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Tuesday marks constitutional amendment election day. It is the last day for East Texans to cast their vote if they did not participate in early voting.

“This election is important because it changes the laws that are in the state,” said Jennifer Briggs the Gregg Co. Elections Administrator.

There are 14 constitutional amendments, plus county and local races.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“Since this is a constitutional amendment election there’s not going to be as big as a turnout as when there are people on the ballot, so the lines won’t be as bad,” said Briggs.

According to Briggs, no person is allowed to get in line after 7 p.m., but those remaining in line will get to vote.

Everyone must have a photo ID but poll workers can work with them.

“If they’ve lost their ID, there are some other things that we can do, and if they want to give our office a call, we can explain that to them,” said Briggs.

Briggs also reminded voters to keep their phones away for as long as they remain in the poll location.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt explained how there are a number of items that are important on the ballot.

“Of Gregg County, there’s the school bond issues, county bond issue regarding the parking facility, some constitutional amendments and they all have an effect on your life,” said Stoudt.

Gregg County, Pine Tree ISD and Longview ISD have bond measures on the ballot.

“Consider making some time to come out, its very important for all those issues, for the citizens to make sure their voices are heard,” said Stoudt.