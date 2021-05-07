Family of Daingerfield man missing 4 years clings to hope

MONAHANS, Texas (KETK, KMID) — The search continues for Chris Sanders, a Daingerfield man and father of seven who went missing about four years ago.

The family has offered a reward for information and created a Facebook page called Please Help Find Chris Sanders.

According to a police report, Sanders, who goes by the nickname Dog, was last seen on Aug. 12, 2017, by his wife, Angela.

CHRIS SANDERS

On the Facebook page, Angela Sanders says: “In May 2017 Chris took a job working in West Texas for Trendsetter Construction, where he worked with his uncle and cousin. He and his cousin, Cody, were both staying at the same RV Park in Monahans, Texas, which is about 8 hours from our home in Northeast, Texas.

“On Sunday morning, August 13, 2017, about 9:30am he left the RV park on foot. A neighbor seen him leave and notified Cody that Chris had walked out onto interstate 20 and headed East. Cody called Chris top find out what was going on. Chris told him was going for a walk because he was stressed out and be to clear his head.

“Cody offered to go pick him up and they could talk about it but he refused telling Cody that he just needed to walk. When they hung up Chris turned his phone off. He never returned to our RV and that was the last time anyone has talked to him.”

She says her husnand was taking medication daily for a bipolar disorder.

“He had been under a large amount of stress and I’m not sure he was taking is medication right because his doctor had just increased his dose. He also takes a low dose blood pressure pill. Both medications were left sitting on the table in our RV, so he has been off his meds since the day he disappeared,” she says

Sanders, who grew up in Daingerfield, was 40 at the time of his disappearance. He is described as being 5-11 and about 190 pounds with reddish blond hair and blue eyes.

“We need help finding Chris and getting him safely home to Northeast Texas,” says Angela Sanders’ posting. “Please of you have any information about Chris Sanders contact the Monahans Police 432-943-3254 or Texas Ranger Phillip Brigging in Monahan Texas.”

According to information posted by the family, Evans was last seen wearing a black hat with the initials TSC on it. He had on a T-shirt and boots. He has several tattoos including ones depicting mushrooms, eyballs, diamonds and flames.

The family is offering $1,000 for information that leads to his location.

The family is holding out hope that he is still alive.

“You wonder if he’s eating, You wonder if he’s cold, you just wonder,” Chris Sanders’ mom, Sandy Sanders, recently told KETK’s sister station KMID ABC Big 2.

Monahans Police Captain Kristofer Quintana told ABC Big 12: “When we got the initial call, we were told that he had walked away voluntarily from his trailer. Yes, with the interstate being right there across, and there’s trucks, he could have hitchhiked, got away somehow, not necessarily continued walking. There’s many options.”

Sandy Sanders says that’s not possible.

“Chris wouldn’t just walk, and not let somebody know something. So there’s something more going on than he just went for a walk and decided not to come home. Yes he can walk if he wants to, but my son wouldn’t do that,” says Sandy Sanders.

Quitana told the TV station that they received a report that after his disappearance someone saw him walking along a road. “So officers went around the area to try and locate him, and were unable to locate him.”

Monahans PD says they have not given up.

Those with information about the disappearance are asked to call Monahans Police Department.