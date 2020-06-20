Federal judge refuses Justice Department request to block Bolton’s book

FILE – In this July 8, 2019, file photo, national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Christians United for Israel’s annual summit, in Washington. A single paper copy in a nondescript envelope arrived at the White House on Dec. 30. Four weeks later, news of John Bolton’s book manuscript about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has exploded into public view, sending a jolt through the president’s impeachment trial. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – A federal judge has declined an emergency request by the Department of Justice to block the release of a White House memoir by John Bolton.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth of Washington, D.C., denied the Trump administration’s request for a restraining order on the book, due for publication Tuesday, citing its publisher’s declaration that hundreds of thousands of copies have already shipped for sale.

But Lamberth sharply criticized Bolton in his ruling, saying it appeared the former national security adviser had failed to complete a pre-publication process to ensure that the book contained no classified information before publishing.

“Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States,” Lamberth wrote in his 10-page order. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability. But these facts do not control the motion before the Court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm. Its motion is accordingly DENIED.”

Bolton’s memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” recounts his 17 months in the administration as trump’s top national security official and presents a scathing review of the president as an “erratic” and “stunningly uninformed” leader, according to advance copies and Bolton’s pre-publication promotional interviews.

Trump responded quickly to the order on Twitter, continuing to denounce Bolton: