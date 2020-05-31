Federal protective Service officer killed, another wounded in shooting amid Oakland protests

In this May 29, 2020, photo, demonstrators face off against police officers in Oakland, Calif. while protesting the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

OAKLAND, California (KETK) – One security officer with the Federal Protective Service was killed and another injured after shots rang out amid protests in Oakland, California, over the death of George Floyd on Friday, authorities said.

Department of Homeland Security officials held a news conference Saturday in Washington, D.C, following the fatal shooting of one of the agency’s security officers in Oakland. A second officer was critically wounded.

On Friday night, according to authorities, a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland and someone fired at the officers.

The officials say targeting any officer is an act of terrorism.

The officers worked for the Federal Protective Service and were guarding the building during the protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Federal Protective Service is used “to prevent, protect, respond to and recover from terrorism, criminal acts, and other hazards threatening the U.S. Government’s critical infrastructure, services, and the people who provide or receive them,” according to DHS.

No suspect has been named and it wasn’t clear if the killing was connected to the protest.

The two officers have not yet been identified.