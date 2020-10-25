Fire damages home in Angelina County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No one was injured when a fire broke out shortly before midnight Sunday at a home in Angelina County, according tofirst responders.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from the side of the house and a large amount of smoke pouring from the roof.

The home, which received extensive damage, is in the 200 block of BW Lane off FM 706, said Hudson Fire Department Facebook post.

  • Photos courtesy of Hudson VFD Facebook page

Hudson responded to the fire with five units and received help from Lufkin and Fuller Springs fire departments.

The cause of the fire was not initially released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51