Fire damages home in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No one was injured when a fire broke out shortly before midnight Sunday at a home in Angelina County, according tofirst responders.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from the side of the house and a large amount of smoke pouring from the roof.

The home, which received extensive damage, is in the 200 block of BW Lane off FM 706, said Hudson Fire Department Facebook post.

Photos courtesy of Hudson VFD Facebook page







Hudson responded to the fire with five units and received help from Lufkin and Fuller Springs fire departments.

The cause of the fire was not initially released.