First known US case of coronavirus variant detected in Colorado man with no travel history

DENVER (NewsNation Now) — The first known case of the coronavirus variant in the United States has been detected in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials reported Tuesday.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is considered more contagious — a warning health officials in the United Kingdom have been raising since it was first discovered by scientists in the country.

The individual is a male in his 20s who is currently recovering in isolation in Elbert County, Colorado, according to Gov. Polis.

The individual has no travel history and will remain in isolation until cleared by public health officials.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious,” Polis said on Tuesday. “The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels.”

Colorado officials are expected to provide more details at a news conference Wednesday about how the man from a mostly rural area of rolling plains came down with the variant.

Contact tracing is underway to determine who may have been exposed to the man in Elbert County.

The variant is not believed to be accompanied by more severe symptoms and current COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be effective against it.

At this time, the variant is likely still rare in the U.S., but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, probably seeded by travelers from Britain in November or December, said scientist Trevor Bedford, who studies the spread of COVID-19 at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

“Now I’m worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant,” Bedford said. “It’s a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster.”

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment, said state health officials are using “all the tools available to protect public health and mitigate the spread of this variant.

“The fact that Colorado has detected this variant first in the nation is a testament to the sophistication of Colorado’s response and the talent of CDPHE’s scientist and lab operations,” Ryan said.

The following information comes from CDPHE and describes the genetic differences of this variant:

The Colorado state lab was the first in the country to quickly identify the variant through sophisticated analysis of testing samples. The lab initially performed the diagnostic PCR test on the sample and found that the sample was positive for COVID-19 with strong signals for the N gene and ORF1ab (both are detected when a person has COVID-19), but the signal for the S gene was not detected. When the S gene doesn’t register in the testing, it is called an “S Drop Out Profile,” and it is considered an essential signature for the variant. The sample was flagged for further investigation. Scientists then sequenced the viral genome from the patient sample and found eight mutations specific to the spike protein gene associated with this variant. Genome sequencing is a molecular profiling of the entire viral RNA sequence. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

NewsNation affiliate KDVR and the Associated Press contributed to this report.