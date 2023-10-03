TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Polish your boots for next year’s Cattle Barons Gala in Tyler to help people with cancer.

The annual event will come back again with a new theme, “Give Cancer the Boot,” to raise awareness for all types of cancer in the East Texas area. It will also fundraise to help support local residents and families going through their cancer journey.

The 2024 Cattle Barons Ball in Tyler will be held on June 8 at the Texas Rose Horse Park. The fundraiser aids the American Cancer Society that will help people with cancer and their family.

The event will be chaired by Kimberly Taylor, who says this is a very personal mission for her because her mother passed away of cancer in May 2021.

“Cattle Baron’s ball is an amazing event. It’s a night full of fun, entertainment, fundraising and silent auction. It’s just a great way for all of us to come together and raise money for the American Cancer Society,” said Taylor.

The ACS awarded $15,000 to Smith County health systems in 2022 in patient transportation grants this year. It funded over 1,730 rides to patients across Smith county in the past two years.

Next year, the Gala will be entering its 36th year and has raised more than $17.5 million to support services and cancer research.