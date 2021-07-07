Harrison County Jail cited for not following procedures with inmate who died behind bars

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has found that the Harrison County Jail staff did not follow procedures when dealing with an inmate who died from a “medical episode” while behind bars.

The TCJS reviewed documentation concerning the March 1 death of the inmate. In its Special Inspection Report the agency cited two violations:

It was determined that the screening form for Suicide and Medical/Mental/Developmental Impairments was not completed in its entirety and it was not documented to indicate the refusal or inability to complete the form.

It was determined that the Continuity of Care Query was not run immediately upon intake as detailed in Harrison County’s approved Mental Disabilities/Suicide Prevention Operational Plan.

On March 1, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office revealed that an inmate died after having a “medical episode” in the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said that lifesaving efforts began after jail staff noticed the man suffering. They did not specifically say what seemed to be wrong with the inmate.

Officials say they notified the Marshall Fire Department and the inmate was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Center in Marshall where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the inmate was not released.