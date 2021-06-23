Henderson County deputy praised for saving drowning woman’s life

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was recognized Tuesday night for saving a woman’s life.

Deputy Ashley Reed was off duty at Tom Finely Park in Gun Barrel City on May 29 when she spotted a woman face down in the water about 10 feet from shore and apparently suffering from a seizure, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Reed ran into the water and then swam to the woman.

“Despite having a broken wrist from an on-the-job incident, Reed swam to the woman, wrapped her arms around her and pulled her to shore,” Hillhouse said.

The woman had quit breathing.

“Once on land, Reed’s speedy actions allowed the woman to vomit water she had consumed, and she began breathing,” the sheriff said, adding, “Deputy Reed has what this job demands – quick thinking, quick acting, and rightly putting a citizen’s needs above her own,”

Hillhouse praised Reed for her selfless, life-saving action. “A life was saved by a public servant willing to risk it all for a citizen.”

Reed was presented a plaque from the sheriff’s office, a Life-Saving Pin from the Henderson County Fire Chief’s Association and a Certificate of Accommodation from Gun Barrel City Fire Department during the ceremony Tuesday.