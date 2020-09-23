Henderson police seeking information in pickup theft

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson police are asking for information in the case of a stolen pickup.

The truck in question was reportedly stolen from JD’s Automotive Sunday night.

The owners are offering a reward for its return or for information leading to its return.

Security camera video captured persons suspected of stealing the truck at a local gas station.

Anyone with information about the truck’s whereabouts or the identity of the persons who stole it are urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51