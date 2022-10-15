TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade was the biggest to date with new floats and even more guests.
Here’s just some of the offerings from this years parade:
- Rich heritage and traditions
- The East Texas school bands, dance teams, cheerleading squads, & Tyler Associations
- First time ever, Hispanic Heritage floats that represent over 20 Latino countries
- Hispanic music, folklórico, and Quinceañera dresses
- The ‘Ladies in Waiting’ dazzled as they represented their city in unique gowns
- The big breath- taking unveiling of Tyler Rose Queen, Molly Berry
You don’t have to miss out though all of this and more is available to you exclusively on KETK.com.
KETK is a local sponsor of the Texas Rose Festival. For the latest news and features on all the enchanting ceremonies, events and more, keep up with us on air, online and on our app.
The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 and is steeped in tradition. To catch up on all the excitement, scan the QR code pictured here.