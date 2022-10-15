TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade was the biggest to date with new floats and even more guests.

Here’s just some of the offerings from this years parade:

Rich heritage and traditions

The East Texas school bands, dance teams, cheerleading squads, & Tyler Associations

First time ever, Hispanic Heritage floats that represent over 20 Latino countries

Hispanic music, folklórico, and Quinceañera dresses

The ‘Ladies in Waiting’ dazzled as they represented their city in unique gowns

The big breath- taking unveiling of Tyler Rose Queen, Molly Berry

You don’t have to miss out though all of this and more is available to you exclusively on KETK.com.