High winds, dry conditions raise East Texas fire danger: ‘This is a recipe for disaster’

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – High winds and dry conditions are making it unsafe to do outside burning or ignite fireworks in East Texas, fire officials say.

“We are asking people to voluntarily refrain from doing any outdoor burning or shooting fireworks,” said a statement from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office. “The relative humidity is dropping. … Combined with the high winds, this is a recipe for disaster.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed Smith and surrounding counties in a high fire danger zone. The fire danger in far northwest Wood County was rated extremely high on Sunday.

“When the fire danger is high, fires can start easily from most causes, and small fuels such as grasses and pine needles will ignite readily,” said the Forest Service. “Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.”

Firefighters in the region have been busy for the past few days putting out grass and brush fires.

“We are already having fires around the county with homes and vehicles being lost as a result,” said Smith County Fire Marshal’s office.

On Christmas Day, a Rusk County family lost their home when a trash fire got out of control and set their house on fire.

“Please use extreme caution if you have a fire going today. Our fire danger is high, due to the low humidity and winds,” warned the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management on Sunday.

The Overton Fire Department posted that it has been working fires in grassy fields and woods.

“Fire crews made a quick attack and kept the fire from spreading, high winds and multiple powerlines down were a factor in this fire,” the department said of its response to one of the fires.

The National Weather Service issued a lake wind advisory that was in effect much of Sunday in northeast East Texas. Winds were gusting 15 to 30 mph on Sunday but were expected to die down Sunday night.

The City of Canton Fire Rescue also warned residents about the dangers of burning outside. “Any fire that gets out of control will spread rapidly. If you think a fire may be getting out of control call 911 before you try to extinguish it yourself,” said its posting.

Those who start fires that cause damage could face charges.

“If you intentionally set an otherwise legal fire, and recklessly allow that fire to burn someone else’s house down by leaving it unattended for instance or by shooting fireworks, you may be charged with third degree felony arson,” said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office.