House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, cannabis stocks are flying high this month after voters in four states passed measures clearing the way for sales of marijuana to adults. That alone is projected to boost the market for legal cannabis sales in the U.S. by 20%. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(KETK) – The The House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation that would decriminalize marijuana.

If the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act becomes law, it would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act. It would also do away with penalties for individuals who manufacture, distribute or possess marijuana.

The vote was 219 for and 162 against with 50 who did not cast a vote.

The so-called MORE Act would also impose a 5% federal tax on non-medicinal cannabis products includes social and criminal justice provisions including expunging pot-related conviction records.

The bill will now be forwarded to the U.S. Senate.