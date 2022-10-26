The Philadelphia Phillies will face off against the Houston Astros in the World Series starting on Friday, Oct. 28, televised live on FOX51.

There are several ways to watch the games, including streaming from the following platforms:

Game 1

Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m. Central

Game 2

Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m. Central

Game 3

Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m. Central

Game 4

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m. Central

*Game 5

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m. Central

*Game 6

Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m. Central

*Game 7

Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m. Central

*if necessary