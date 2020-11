FILE – In this June 15, 2020, file photo Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks during a roundtable with President Donald Trump about America’s seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration said Thursday, July 23, that it is revoking an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs. In a statement, Carson said the regulation known as Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, or the AFFH rule, was “unworkable and ultimately a waste of time for localities to comply with.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for coronavirus, multiple news agencies are reporting Monday.

Carson is 69 and has served in the Trump administration since 2017.

He is one of several people in the Trump White House, including the president himself, who has been infected by the virus.