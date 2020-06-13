Idaho police identify remains as missing children

FILE – This combination of undated file photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Investigators returned Tuesday, June 9, 2020 to search the Idaho home of a man with ties to the mysterious disappearance of the two children who haven’t been seen since last year. It’s the second search of Chad Daybell’s home in a case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the childrens’ whereabouts. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

REXBURG, Idaho (KETK) – Police in Rexburg, Idaho, have officially identified human remains found on an Idaho man’s property as those of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17.

The two children had been missing since September.

The announcement was Saturday made in a statement by Rexburg Assistant Chief of Police Gary Hagen.

The remains were discovered Tuesday on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Daybell was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after local and federal investigators searched his property.

Lori Vallow Daybell, has been in jail since February on felony child abandonment and other charges.

“During the search of the property, investigators found what appeared to be two sets of unidentified human remains. The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy and positive identification was performed. It is with heavy hearts that we now confirm that those remains have been officially identified as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.” Assistant Chief Gary Hagen, Rexburg Police Department

The case has drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.

Police say Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts before quietly leaving Idaho. They were found in Hawaii months later. Besides the missing children, the couple has been under scrutiny following the deaths of both of their former spouses.

“”It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe,” Hagen said in his statement announcing the children’s identification. “Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee.”