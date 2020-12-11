It’s miserable outside. Storms, gusty winds to continue into Friday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rain moved into the Tyler area Friday morning and the weather could even get worse before the day is over.

Showers and thunderstorms will take place Friday afternoon and some of the storms could be severe with high winds, according to KETK meteorologists.

Some areas could see as much as 1-inch of rain.

The chance of rain decreases in the early hours of Saturday. On Saturday, the temperature will be in the mid-50s, about 10 degrees cooler than Friday.

There could be more rain on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a decent chance of rain as another disturbance moves through. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 39. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 30. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 35. High: 53. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 34. High: 50. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 29. High: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.