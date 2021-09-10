Jack Elementary held its annual Patriot Day ceremony in honor of 9/11

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and staff at Jack Elementary held their annual Patriot Day ceremony earlier today. Each year the school honors September 11th.

Fifth-grader Patrick Davis said “Today, we’re gonna do a ceremony for the people who died and the veterans and the first responders.”

Patriot Day is special for those at Jack Elementary. Every year the school pays tribute to Dr. Bryan C. Jack with a Patriot Ceremony. Jack Elementary Principal Brett Shelby mentioned it is important to teach students about the man whom the Tyler school is named after.

“The kids start learning about who doctor Jack is from the moment they walk into the school. The week leading up to Patriot Day, they spend a lot of time, especially in our fifth grade learning about historical significance of 9/11,” said Shelby.

Jack was killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I know that a terrorist group crashed into the towers and the Pentagon to try and hurt us and makes us feel bad. We would feel bad and wouldn’t be as strong,” said Davis.

This year’s ceremony marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“9/11 is important because it helps us remember that we are a great country, and we can stand through whatever comes at us,” said Davis.