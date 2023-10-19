JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville hospitals held a disaster simulation event to prepare if one were to strike.

On Tuesday, UT Health Jacksonville and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Jacksonville simulated as if a major tornado just struck the area.

“To be prepared is the most important thing,” said Deleigh Haley, CEO, UT Health Jacksonville.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time this type of drill happened was back in 2019 and it took a lot of people and coordination to pull off.

More than 100 people were involved in the event including, staff, actors from TJC, EMS and county officials.

A relief station, a place victims could be taken for treatment, was also set up.

With the help of TJC students, their instructor thought this operation was a tremendous experience.

“I think this helps them prepare if they were a victim and or to help them with critical thinking,” said Allana Coleman, Vocational Nursing Instructor at TJC.”

The event took over five months to organize.