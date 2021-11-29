Jury awards $10 million to woman who required amputation after stepping on rusty nail in Walmart, her lawyers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (KETK)- A jury awarded $10 million to a woman from South Carolina after she sued Walmart because she allegedly got an infection from stepping on a rusty nail inside a store, the woman’s lawyers said.

Our sister station WBTW wrote, April Jones suffered from the incident, which happened in June 2015 at a store in Florence, according to a news release from the Anastopoulo Law Firm, which represented the woman.

Jones had her right leg amputated above the knee after she stepped on the nail, said the law firm.

She has used a wheelchair to get around for six years, and the recent verdict will make it possible for her to buy a prosthetic and make changes so her home is accessible, added the law firm.

The jury deliberated for approximately and hour and a half after listening to evidence. The trial lasted five days.

One of Walmart’s experts also testified during cross examination and mentioned the nail was the cause of Jones’ injury, said the woman’s lawyers.

“The weakness of Walmart’s case, among other things, was their failure to produce a video that they claim showed their conforming behavior to a company policy calling for employees to perform regular safety sweeps,” the news release said. “No such evidence was presented for the duration of the five-day-long trial.”