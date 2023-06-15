TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year our parent company Nexstar participates in Founder’s Day of Caring, celebrating another year of serving communities.

This year, we selected two local charities to give back. On day one the KETK and FOX51 news staff filled the East Texas Food Bank packing more than 500 boxes of meals.

“These boxes are really important, they’re designed to really fill the gaps in the grocery bill for some of our senior citizens that have struggled with their home income,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO, East Texas Food Bank.

Each can, bag of beans or cereal an employee placed in the box is making a difference in one of the 26 East Texas counties served.

“It has a huge impact because, you know, these are folks with, you know, some of the least amount of resources that are available to them and food is really just such a basic staple,” said Cullinane.

Cullinane said volunteers are vital to any non-profit and as they continue to grow they need more people to help.

“We always say here at the East Texas Food Bank, and it’s true that every meal we serve is touched by a volunteer in some way and you can really see it happening here,” said Cullinane.

He added that the station is a great example of a volunteer from start to finish and he is grateful for all the help.

“This is a great time to get together of like-minded people, to have fun, come to a beautiful facility, and just feel good about what you do in the community,” said Cullinane.

Our employees can’t wait to do it all again next year. Tomorrow, some will head to the SPCA of East Texas and help our furry friends.