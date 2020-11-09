KETK EXCLUSIVE: Sam Greenberg shares details of Smoked Turkey plant fire; promises to ‘come back even stronger’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After explosions and a fire in two shipping buildings this will be the first year since the company’s founding 81 years ago that Greenberg Smoked Turkeys will not have its famous turkeys ready for thousands of customers at Thanksgiving.

KETK’S Neal Barton spoke exclusively with company president Sam Greenberg about the fire and damage and his determination to reopen the Tyler facility.

Greenberg shared how he learned of the horrific news.

“Friday night I got a text message from you,” referring to Barton, “asking if there was a fire at my plant,” Greenberg said.

Because the two shipping buildings are located adjacent to a nearby petroleum refinery, Greenberg thought the news of a fire at his production and shipping facility was a mistake.

Then he began to learn the truth. Security camera footage later revealed that three explosions happened within seconds.

“It happened at two of our freezer facilities. We store our smoked product in this freezer and another one just adjacent to it. Some mechanical issues caused the burning. We started getting alarms that doors were open.” Sam Greenberg, president of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, Inc.

If the explosions would have happened a week later, employees would have been working inside the facilities to ship turkeys. Greenberg said he is most grateful that no one was hurt.

Three-fourth’s of the Greenberg plant is in good condition, but the two shipping buildings are destroyed and their contents ruined.

He said the company will not be able to fill its many orders. The weeks before Thanksgiving are its busiest weeks of the year.

Both the inventory and ability to ship turkeys to customers were destroyed by the explosions and fire.

The Tyler Fire Department and insurance company representatives are working to determine the cause. Greenberg said there are no volatile materials at the plant.

Greenberg is devastated that the company will not be able to supply turkeys to a loyal customer base.

“Greenberg smoked turkeys will not have turkeys for this Thanksgiving, which will be the first time in 81 years,” Greenberg said, while holding back tears.





Greenberg said that despite the damage, “we are already in the process of figuring out how we’re gonna rebuild and come back even in stronger.”

Customers who have ordered turkeys will get their money back. Each year the company ships many thousand turkeys all across the United States and to customers in other countries. Many of the orders are from people who serve a Greenberg turkey as part of their Thanksgiving tradition.

“If you already purchased a turkey and not yet picked it up because you’re pre-paying it to have it shipped or whatever, those refunds will be done immediately starting tomorrow,” said Greenberg.

Closing their conversation, Greenberg left Barton with one final thought.

” I have the best customers in the world and just hope they’ll overlook this slipup after 81 years and visit us next year.”

In a post on Facebook he added. “We … are proud to have been a part of your holiday tradition for so many years. Please invite us back to your table next year!”