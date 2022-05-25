TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell is departing from KETK on May 25 to return to his hometown of Nashville, TN and serve the community through WKRN.

“This is a family decision, to go home back to Nashville, Tennessee,” said Bagwell.

Marcus has been with KETK and FOX 51 for eight years. He was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in January 2019. From snowstorms, to severe weather and sunny days, Marcus has kept the East Texas community safe and in the know.

“I get the wonderful privilege to pass over the reigns of Chief Meteorologist to Carson Vickroy,” said Bagwell.

Morning Meteorologist Carson Vickroy has been promoted and is looking forward to serving the East Texas community as our Chief Meteorologist. You can follow him on Facebook and Twitter and tune in to KETK and FOX 51 to see his live weather forecasts.

