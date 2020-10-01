Las Vegas officials remember the Las Vegas shooting 3 years later

LAS VEGAS (KSNV)- A sunrise ceremony this morning marks three years since the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Joe Lombardo, the Clark County Sheriff told a small crowd that the death toll from the shooting has been increased to 60.

Two additional people have died from injuries from when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd on October 1, 2017.

Governor Steve Sisolak said memories from that horrible day remain fresh.

“Today we honor and remember everyone involved that helped us get through those tragic times. The first responders, the front-line health care workers, the people who volunteered and brought food, brought water, tried to help our first responders and our medical professionals as we got through it,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Gov. Sisolak also said he could not imagine the loss the families suffered.

“The victims’ families will forever be in our hearts, from 1 October and we will never, never forget what happened that day or the lives that were lost and the lives that were changed.” Sisolak said.

Joseph Lombardo, the Clark County Sheriff said the heroic actions and lives lost that night will not be forgotten.

“This year’s remembrance is smaller, unfortunately due to the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19. Three years have passed since I stood before you and the public and spoke about the worst human loss in the community and the United States has ever known at the hands of a single suspect. The thoughts of that tragic night and its aftermath still brings back painful emotions. The shock and the confusion. It does not fade from one’s memory,” said Lombardo.