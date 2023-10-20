LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 Piney Woods Festival in Lindale kicked off on Friday afternoon.

The two-day festival will include $1 wine tasting, artisan and gift vendors, food trucks and live music.

On Friday, artists included Paul Noyola, Maryah McHam and Martyn Popey. On Saturday, people can expect Low D, Tia Clark and Gary Freeman to perform.

The Piney Woods Festival used to be held in Mount Vernon and since 2016 Lindale has been home to the event.

Director of the Downtown Development and Tourism Seong MacLaren said, “when folks come, we really focus all over Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.”

William Pierce, Tara Vineyard and Winery, said East Texas is generally denser that what people might expect. East Texas now has five wineries when just 15 years ago there was one.

“You get to be more intimate with the customers which is really nice. You see a lot of familiar faces with this kind of stuff,” Pierce said.