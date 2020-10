LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, several declarations from national and local sources have occurred as well as businesses and city closures.

Below is a live blog of major events and coronavirus cases that affect the East Texas region since the 2nd spike began.

This is the second live blog and will be updated starting Wednesday, July 1. The original coverage can be found on our original blog.

The blog will be updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

This does not reflect state prison counts, which can be accessed on the Texas DCJ website.

September 30 – East Texas is up to 24,161 cases, 696 deaths, and 19,367 recoveries

Anderson County – 1,074 cases, 21 deaths (497 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,163 cases, 83 deaths (1,978 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,407 cases, 71 deaths (892 recoveries)

Camp County – 359 cases, 11 deaths (335 recoveries)

Cass County – 375 cases, 15 deaths (299 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,564 cases, 30 deaths (853 recoveries)

Franklin County – 135 cases, 6 deaths (114 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,277 cases, 38 deaths (1,781 recoveries)

Harrison County – 904 cases, 35 deaths (831 recoveries)

Henderson County – 998 cases, 19 deaths (763 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 364 cases, 8 deaths (296 recoveries)

Houston County – 374 cases, 11 deaths (361 recoveries)

Marion County – 150 cases, 14 deaths (136 recoveries)

Morris County – 189 cases, 3 deaths (181 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,614 cases, 63 deaths (1,445 recoveries)

Panola County – 388 cases, 26 deaths (330 recoveries)

Polk County – 863 cases, 22 deaths (782 recoveries)

Rains County – 72 cases, 3 deaths (58 recoveries)

Rusk County – 973 cases, 11 deaths (848 recoveries)

Sabine County – 81 cases, 8 deaths (70 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 204 cases, 15 deaths (181 recoveries)

Shelby County – 483 cases, 27 deaths (439 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,838 cases, 68 deaths (3,019 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,592 cases, 28 deaths (1,378 recoveries)

Trinity County – 197 cases, 7 deaths (186 recoveries)

Upshur County – 392 cases, 10 deaths (347 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 593 cases, 23 deaths (494 recoveries)

Wood County – 538 cases, 20 deaths (473 recoveries)

September 28 – East Texas is up to 23,880 cases, 693 deaths, and 19,083 recoveries

Anderson County – 1,060 cases, 21 deaths (439 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,153 cases, 82 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,377 cases, 71 deaths (892 recoveries)

Camp County – 355 cases, 11 deaths (327 recoveries)

Cass County – 370 cases, 15 deaths (284 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,547 cases, 30 deaths (1,122 recoveries)

Franklin County – 134 cases, 6 deaths (111 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,241 cases, 38 deaths (1,780 recoveries)

Harrison County – 894 cases, 35 deaths (824 recoveries)

Henderson County – 973 cases, 19 deaths (763 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 354 cases, 8 deaths (284 recoveries)

Houston County – 373 cases, 11 deaths (353 recoveries)

Marion County – 150 cases, 14 deaths (136 recoveries)

Morris County – 186 cases, 3 deaths (180 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,576 cases, 62 deaths (1,415 recoveries)

Panola County – 386 cases, 26 deaths (321 recoveries)

Polk County – 856 cases, 22 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 69 cases, 3 deaths (58 recoveries)

Rusk County – 962 cases, 11 deaths (831 recoveries)

Sabine County – 78 cases, 8 deaths (70 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 202 cases, 15 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 480 cases, 27 deaths (433 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,812 cases, 67 deaths (3,018 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,592 cases, 28 deaths (1,368 recoveries)

Trinity County – 196 cases, 7 deaths (186 recoveries)

Upshur County – 389 cases, 10 deaths (362 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 589 cases, 23 deaths (494 recoveries)

Wood County – 526 cases, 20 deaths (432 recoveries)

September 23 – East Texas is up to 23,208 cases, 682 deaths, and 18,594 recoveries

Anderson County – 1,026 cases, 21 deaths (427 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,120 cases, 80 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,331 cases, 71 deaths (866 recoveries)

Camp County – 349 cases, 11 deaths (327 recoveries)

Cass County – 338 cases, 15 deaths (274 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,534 cases, 28 deaths (1,122 recoveries)

Franklin County – 132 cases, 6 deaths (109 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,200 cases, 38 deaths (1,650 recoveries)

Harrison County – 880 cases, 35 deaths (804 recoveries)

Henderson County – 947 cases, 19 deaths (712 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 337 cases, 8 deaths (284 recoveries)

Houston County – 372 cases, 10 deaths (353 recoveries)

Marion County – 150 cases, 14 deaths (136 recoveries)

Morris County – 183 cases, 3 deaths (175 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,530 cases, 61 deaths (1,374 recoveries)

Panola County – 376 cases, 25 deaths (314 recoveries)

Polk County – 838 cases, 22 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 67 cases, 3 deaths (51 recoveries)

Rusk County – 900 cases, 10 deaths (791 recoveries)

Sabine County – 77 cases, 8 deaths (67 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 199 cases, 15 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 474 cases, 27 deaths (433 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,724 cases, 67 deaths (2,929 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,449 cases, 28 deaths (1,364 recoveries)

Trinity County – 194 cases, 7 deaths (184 recoveries)

Upshur County – 383 cases, 10 deaths (362 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 585 cases, 23 deaths (451 recoveries)

Wood County – 513 cases, 18 deaths (432 recoveries)

September 21 – East Texas is up to 22,559 cases, 649 deaths, and 17,858 recoveries

Anderson County – 989 cases, 16 deaths (400 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,120 cases, 79 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,255 cases, 71 deaths (664 recoveries)

Camp County – 349 cases, 10 deaths (313 recoveries)

Cass County – 322 cases, 14 deaths (261 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,522 cases, 28 deaths (1,122 recoveries)

Franklin County – 130 cases, 6 deaths (104 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,171 cases, 36 deaths (1,648 recoveries)

Harrison County – 868 cases, 35 deaths (802 recoveries)

Henderson County – 932 cases, 19 deaths (712 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 325 cases, 8 deaths (255 recoveries)

Houston County – 364 cases, 9 deaths (339 recoveries)

Marion County – 149 cases, 13 deaths (136 recoveries)

Morris County – 182 cases, 3 deaths (169 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,513 cases, 60 deaths (1,364 recoveries)

Panola County – 369 cases, 25 deaths (303 recoveries)

Polk County – 838 cases, 22 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 65 cases, 3 deaths (50 recoveries)

Rusk County – 579 cases, 7 deaths (469 recoveries)

Sabine County – 77 cases, 8 deaths (67 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 199 cases, 15 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 462 cases, 22 deaths (427 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,687 cases, 60 deaths (2,930 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,443 cases, 28 deaths (1,347 recoveries)

Trinity County – 191 cases, 6 deaths (196 recoveries)

Upshur County – 375 cases, 9 deaths (336 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 576 cases, 23 deaths (451 recoveries)

Wood County – 507 cases, 16 deaths (390 recoveries)

September 18 – East Texas is up to 22,550 cases, 639 deaths, and 17,771 recoveries

Anderson County – 977 cases, 16 deaths (400 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,113 cases, 77 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,230 cases, 71 deaths (652 recoveries)

Camp County – 343 cases, 10 deaths (313 recoveries)

Cass County – 308 cases, 14 deaths (251 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,514 cases, 27 deaths (853 recoveries)

Franklin County – 128 cases, 6 deaths (104 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,131 cases, 35 deaths (1,648 recoveries)

Harrison County – 863 cases, 35 deaths (794 recoveries)

Henderson County – 923 cases, 19 deaths (708 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 299 cases, 8 deaths (255 recoveries)

Houston County – 361 cases, 9 deaths (339 recoveries)

Marion County – 149 cases, 13 deaths (132 recoveries)

Morris County – 176 cases, 3 deaths (169 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,508 cases, 58 deaths (1,334 recoveries)

Panola County – 361 cases, 25 deaths (303 recoveries)

Polk County – 824 cases, 22 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 65 cases, 3 deaths (50 recoveries)

Rusk County – 867 cases, 6 deaths (730 recoveries)

Sabine County – 77 cases, 8 deaths (67 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 199 cases, 15 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 461 cases, 22 deaths (427 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,620 cases, 58 deaths (2,922 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,424 cases, 28 deaths (1,347 recoveries)

Trinity County – 191 cases, 6 deaths (196 recoveries)

Upshur County – 374 cases, 9 deaths (336 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 568 cases, 23 deaths (449 recoveries)

Wood County – 496 cases, 15 deaths (389 recoveries)

September 14 – East Texas is up to 21,902 cases, 614 deaths, and 17,418 recoveries

Anderson County – 921 cases, 13 deaths (371 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,072 cases, 77 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,074 cases, 71 deaths (669 recoveries)

Camp County – 335 cases, 9 deaths (281 recoveries)

Cass County – 271 cases, 14 deaths (236 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,467 cases, 10 deaths (1,242 recoveries)

Franklin County – 123 cases, 6 deaths (95 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,062 cases, 35 deaths (1,307 recoveries)

Harrison County – 841 cases, 35 deaths (780 recoveries)

Henderson County – 897 cases, 19 deaths (708 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 271 cases, 8 deaths (236 recoveries)

Houston County – 352 cases, 9 deaths (327 recoveries)

Marion County – 147 cases, 13 deaths (131 recoveries)

Morris County – 174 cases, 3 deaths (154 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,465 cases, 58 deaths (1,281 recoveries)

Panola County – 349 cases, 24 deaths (310 recoveries)

Polk County – 811 cases, 21 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 61 cases, 3 deaths (50 recoveries)

Rusk County – 830 cases, 6 deaths (689 recoveries)

Sabine County – 75 cases, 8 deaths (67 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 197 cases, 13 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 455 cases, 21 deaths (418 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,509 cases, 57 deaths (2,829 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,543 cases, 28 deaths (1,309)

Trinity County – 226 cases, 6 deaths (196 recoveries)

Upshur County – 360 cases, 9 deaths (317 cases)

Van Zandt County – 548 cases, 23 deaths (447 recoveries)

Wood County – 466 cases, 15 deaths (386 recoveries)

September 9 – East Texas is up to 21,342 cases, 591 deaths, and 16,442 recoveries

Anderson County – 886 cases, 12 deaths (339 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,045 cases, 71 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,046 cases, 71 deaths (641 recoveries)

Camp County – 326 cases, 8 deaths (281 recoveries)

Cass County – 267 cases, 12 deaths (236 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,457 cases, 10 deaths (1,242 recoveries)

Franklin County – 118 cases, 6 deaths (95 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,001 cases, 36 deaths (1,272 recoveries)

Harrison County – 833 cases, 35 deaths (762 recoveries)

Henderson County – 867 cases, 18 deaths (440 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 260 cases, 8 deaths (236 recoveries)

Houston County – 349 cases, 9 deaths (327 recoveries)

Marion County – 147 cases, 13 deaths (128 recoveries)

Morris County – 164 cases, 3 deaths (154 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,412 cases, 53 deaths (1,248 recoveries)

Panola County – 335 cases, 24 deaths (310 recoveries)

Polk County – 794 cases, 18 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 60 cases, 3 deaths (29 recoveries)

Rusk County – 762 cases, 6 deaths (362 recoveries)

Sabine County – 75 cases, 8 deaths (67 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 195 cases, 13 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 449 cases, 21 deaths (414 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,437 cases, 53 deaths (2,828 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,531 cases, 26 deaths (1,282)

Trinity County – 226 cases, 6 deaths (172 recoveries)

Upshur County – 340 cases, 8 deaths (305 cases)

Van Zandt County – 532 cases, 23 deaths (299 recoveries)

Wood County – 428 cases, 17 deaths (346 recoveries)

September 7 – East Texas is up to 20,702 cases, 568 deaths, and 15,810 recoveries

Anderson County – 844 cases, 12 deaths (339 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,013 cases, 67 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,000 cases, 71 deaths (491 recoveries)

Camp County – 316 cases, 8 deaths (266 recoveries)

Cass County – 261 cases, 12 deaths (213 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,432 cases, 10 deaths (1,242 recoveries)

Franklin County – 116 cases, 6 deaths (92 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,001 cases, 36 deaths (1,272 recoveries)

Harrison County – 818 cases, 35 deaths (749 recoveries)

Henderson County – 850 cases, 18 deaths (440 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 250 cases, 7 deaths (232 recoveries)

Houston County – 341 cases, 4 deaths (182 recoveries)

Marion County – 143 cases, 12 deaths (128 recoveries)

Morris County – 158 cases, 3 deaths (146 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,393 cases, 53 deaths (1,248 recoveries)

Panola County – 334 cases, 24 deaths (310 recoveries)

Polk County – 782 cases, 18 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 60 cases, 3 deaths (29 recoveries)

Rusk County – 441 cases, 5 deaths (362 recoveries)

Sabine County – 73 cases, 8 deaths (67 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 192 cases, 12 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 442 cases, 19 deaths (408 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,407 cases, 53 deaths (2,632 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,531 cases, 25 deaths (1,282)

Trinity County – 226 cases, 6 deaths (196 recoveries)

Upshur County – 333 cases, 3 deaths (305 cases)

Van Zandt County – 527 cases, 23 deaths (295 recoveries)

Wood County – 418 cases, 15 deaths (346 recoveries)

September 2 – East Texas is at 20,452 cases, 551 deaths, and 15,624 recoveries

Anderson County – 807 cases, 12 deaths (339 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,013 cases, 67 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 1,000 cases, 71 deaths (491 recoveries)

Camp County – 316 cases, 8 deaths (266 recoveries)

Cass County – 261 cases, 12 deaths (213 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,427 cases, 7 deaths (1,180 recoveries)

Franklin County – 116 cases, 6 deaths (92 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,001 cases, 36 deaths (1,272 recoveries)

Harrison County – 806 cases, 35 deaths (741 recoveries)

Henderson County – 830 cases, 16 deaths (440 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 250 cases, 7 deaths (232 recoveries)

Houston County – 341 cases, 4 deaths (182 recoveries)

Marion County – 142 cases, 10 deaths (128 recoveries)

Morris County – 158 cases, 3 deaths (146 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,354 cases, 49 deaths (1,188 recoveries)

Panola County – 323 cases, 24 deaths (280 recoveries)

Polk County – 778 cases, 16 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 60 cases, 3 deaths (29 recoveries)

Rusk County – 427 cases, 4 deaths (360 recoveries)

Sabine County – 73 cases, 8 deaths (67 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 192 cases, 12 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 442 cases, 19 deaths (408 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,339 cases, 50 deaths (2,627 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,508 cases, 25 deaths (1,202)

Trinity County – 226 cases, 6 deaths (196 recoveries)

Upshur County – 333 cases, 3 deaths (292 cases)

Van Zandt County – 521 cases, 23 deaths (295 recoveries)

Wood County – 408 cases, 15 deaths (346 recoveries)

August 31 – East Texas is at 20,087 cases, 526 deaths, and 15,181 recoveries

Anderson County – 792 cases, 12 deaths (339 recoveries)

Angelina County – 2,013 cases, 67 deaths (1,769 recoveries)

Bowie County – 970 cases, 69 deaths (473 recoveries)

Camp County – 296 cases, 8 deaths (233 recoveries)

Cass County – 257 cases, 11 deaths (208 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,408 cases, 7 deaths (853 recoveries)

Franklin County – 111 cases, 4 deaths (92 recoveries)

Gregg County – 2,001 cases, 36 deaths (1,272 recoveries)

Harrison County – 800 cases, 35 deaths (741 recoveries)

Henderson County – 825 cases, 16 deaths (439 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 244 cases, 7 deaths (219 recoveries)

Houston County – 335 cases, 9 deaths (182 recoveries)

Marion County – 140 cases, 10 deaths (125 recoveries)

Morris County – 156 cases, 3 deaths (125 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,306 cases, 32 deaths (1,169 recoveries)

Panola County – 315 cases, 24 deaths (275 recoveries)

Polk County – 778 cases, 16 deaths (680 recoveries)

Rains County – 60 cases, 3 deaths (29 recoveries)

Rusk County – 370 cases, 4 deaths (312 recoveries)

Sabine County – 72 cases, 6 deaths (66 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 192 cases, 12 deaths (154 recoveries)

Shelby County – 433 cases, 18 deaths (404 recoveries)

Smith County – 3,315 cases, 48 deaths (2,627 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,466 cases, 24 deaths (1,277)

Trinity County – 178 cases, 6 deaths (123 recoveries)

Upshur County – 327 cases, 6 deaths (292 cases)

Van Zandt County – 520 cases, 19 deaths (296 recoveries)

Wood County – 407 cases, 14 deaths (298 recoveries)

August 19 – East Texas is up to 18,526 cases, 459 deaths, and 10,452 recoveries

Anderson County – 668 cases, 11 deaths (262 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,953 cases, 54 deaths (860 recoveries)

Bowie County – 848 cases, 56 deaths (402 recoveries)

Camp County – 253 cases, 7 deaths (180 recoveries)

Cass County – 199 cases, 9 deaths (153 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,284 cases, 12 deaths (1,037 recoveries)

Franklin County – 99 cases, 4 deaths (56 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,829 cases, 34 deaths (820 recoveries)

Harrison County – 757 cases, 35 deaths (656 recoveries)

Henderson County – 741 cases, 12 deaths (238 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 223 cases, 3 deaths (158 recoveries)

Houston County – 324 cases, 8 deaths (291 recoveries)

Marion County – 136 cases, 10 deaths (117 recoveries)

Morris County – 135 cases, 3 death (91 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,193 cases, 32 deaths (1,056 recoveries)

Panola County – 302 cases, 24 deaths (229 recoveries)

Polk County – 773 cases, 14 deaths (192 recoveries)

Rains County – 55 cases, 1 death (20 recoveries)

Rusk County – 420 cases, 3 deaths (300 recoveries)

Sabine County – 69 cases, 6 deaths (49 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 189 cases, 12 deaths (115 recoveries)

Shelby County – 412 cases, 18 deaths (374 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,928 cases, 42 deaths (839 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,422 cases, 18 deaths (1,171 recoveries)

Trinity County – 193 cases, 4 deaths (123 recoveries)

Upshur County – 271 cases, 3 deaths (195 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 476 cases, 12 deaths (174 recoveries)

Wood County – 374 cases, 13 deaths (294 recoveries)

August 17 – East Texas is up to 18,052 cases, 439 deaths, and 10,147 recoveries

Anderson County – 614 cases, 11 deaths (254 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,930 cases, 54 deaths (860 recoveries)

Bowie County – 825 cases, 56 deaths (382 recoveries)

Camp County – 253 cases, 6 deaths (180 recoveries)

Cass County – 199 cases, 8 deaths (153 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,235 cases, 11 deaths (1037 recoveries)

Franklin County – 98 cases, 3 deaths (56 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,784 cases, 33 deaths (746 recoveries)

Harrison County – 744 cases, 35 deaths (645 recoveries)

Henderson County – 712 cases, 11 deaths (226 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 217 cases, 3 deaths (158 recoveries)

Houston County – 323 cases, 8 deaths (291 recoveries)

Marion County – 136 cases, 9 deaths (116 recoveries)

Morris County – 134 cases, 3 death (91 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,175 cases, 32 deaths (997 recoveries)

Panola County – 302 cases, 25 deaths (257 recoveries)

Polk County – 722 cases, 14 deaths (192 recoveries)

Rains County – 54 cases, 1 death (20 recoveries)

Rusk County – 398 cases, 2 deaths (300 recoveries)

Sabine County – 66 cases, 6 deaths (49 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 181 cases, 12 deaths (115 recoveries)

Shelby County – 405 cases, 18 deaths (370 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,839 cases, 34 deaths (819 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,416 cases, 15 deaths (1116 recoveries)

Trinity County – 193 cases, 4 deaths (123 recoveries)

Upshur County – 269 cases, 3 deaths (175 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 463 cases, 10 deaths (168 recoveries)

Wood County – 365 cases, 12 deaths (251 recoveries)

August 12 – East Texas is up to 17,243 cases, 413 deaths, and 8,902 recoveries

Anderson County – 590 cases, 7 deaths (204 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,869 cases, 47 deaths (860 recoveries)

Bowie County – 783 cases, 51 deaths (323 recoveries)

Camp County – 242 cases, 6 deaths (180 recoveries)

Cass County – 185 cases, 8 deaths (128 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,167 cases, 8 deaths (853 recoveries)

Franklin County – 92 cases, 2 deaths (56 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,689 cases, 29 deaths (425 recoveries)

Harrison County – 714 cases, 35 deaths (574 recoveries)

Henderson County – 664 cases, 11 deaths (226 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 205 cases, 3 deaths (158 recoveries)

Houston County – 318 cases, 7 deaths (291 recoveries)

Marion County – 134 cases, 9 deaths (106 recoveries)

Morris County – 117 cases, 3 death (68 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,145 cases, 32 deaths (836 recoveries)

Panola County – 302 cases, 24 deaths (229 recoveries)

Polk County – 762 cases, 13 deaths (192 recoveries)

Rains County – 52 cases, 1 death (21 recoveries)

Rusk County – 370 cases, 2 deaths (200 recoveries)

Sabine County – 62 cases, 6 deaths (49 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 174 cases, 12 deaths (115 recoveries)

Shelby County – 401 cases, 18 deaths (333 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,666 cases, 34 deaths (819 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,381 cases, 15 deaths (987 recoveries)

Trinity County – 196 cases, 4 deaths (123 recoveries)

Upshur County – 226 cases, 3 deaths (142 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 434 cases, 11 deaths (169 recoveries)

Wood County – 350 cases, 12 deaths (235 recoveries)

August 10 – East Texas is up to 16,832 cases, 355 deaths, and 8,345 recoveries

Anderson County – 573 cases, 6 deaths (199 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,828 cases, 14 deaths (860 recoveries)

Bowie County – 764 cases, 39 deaths (291 recoveries)

Camp County – 233 cases, 6 deaths (124 recoveries)

Cass County – 176 cases, 8 deaths (84 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,119 cases, 7 deaths (807 recoveries)

Franklin County – 92 cases, 2 deaths (56 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,659 cases, 29 deaths (367 recoveries)

Harrison County – 695 cases, 35 deaths (556 recoveries)

Henderson County – 647 cases, 11 deaths (222 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 201 cases, 2 deaths (135 recoveries)

Houston County – 314 cases, 7 deaths (209 recoveries)

Marion County – 129 cases, 8 deaths (98 recoveries)

Morris County – 117 cases, 3 death (68 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,115 cases, 32 deaths (798 recoveries)

Panola County – 302 cases, 24 deaths (229 recoveries)

Polk County – 750 cases, 12 deaths (192 recoveries)

Rains County – 51 cases, 1 death (19 recoveries)

Rusk County – 370 cases, 2 deaths (200 recoveries)

Sabine County – 51 cases, 6 deaths (36 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 162 cases, 15 deaths (115 recoveries)

Shelby County – 397 cases, 18 deaths (316 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,593 cases, 24 deaths (760 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,349 cases, 15 deaths (987 recoveries)

Trinity County – 196 cases, 4 deaths (84 recoveries)

Upshur County – 226 cases, 3 deaths (142 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 402 cases, 11 deaths (161 recoveries)

Wood County – 321 cases, 11 deaths (230 recoveries)

August 7 – East Texas is at 16,170 cases, 331 deaths, and 7,828 recoveries

Anderson County – 559 cases, 6 deaths (199 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,796 cases, 14 deaths (860 recoveries)

Bowie County – 713 cases, 39 deaths (291 recoveries)

Camp County – 221 cases, 5 deaths (124 recoveries)

Cass County – 166 cases, 8 deaths (84 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 1,049 cases, 2 deaths (807 recoveries)

Franklin County – 90 cases, 1 death (56 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,502 cases, 25 deaths (367 recoveries)

Harrison County – 680 cases, 35 deaths (513 recoveries)

Henderson County – 641 cases, 10 deaths (161 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 196 cases, 1 death (135 recoveries)

Houston County – 249 cases, 6 deaths (209 recoveries)

Marion County – 129 cases, 8 deaths (98 recoveries)

Morris County – 97 cases, 1 death (67 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,108 cases, 32 deaths (634 recoveries)

Panola County – 286 cases, 24 deaths (212 recoveries)

Polk County – 748 cases, 11 deaths (192 recoveries)

Rains County – 51 cases, 1 death (13 recoveries)

Rusk County – 303 cases, 2 deaths (200 recoveries)

Sabine County – 51 cases, 6 deaths (36 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 162 cases, 15 deaths (115 recoveries)

Shelby County – 393 cases, 18 deaths (296 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,524 cases, 22 deaths (682 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,338 cases, 14 deaths (962 recoveries)

Trinity County – 143 cases, 2 deaths (84 recoveries)

Upshur County – 207 cases, 3 deaths (129 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 394 cases, 8 deaths (113 recoveries)

Wood County – 321 cases, 11 deaths (189 recoveries)

August 5 – East Texas is at 15,232 cases, 311 deaths, and 7,442 recoveries

Anderson County – 510 cases, 5 deaths (199 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,755 cases, 14 deaths (860 recoveries)

Bowie County – 659 cases, 38 deaths (288 cases)

Camp County – 211 cases, 4 deaths (142 recoveries)

Cass County – 158 cases, 7 deaths (84 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 760 cases, 2 deaths (538 recoveries)

Franklin County – 84 cases, 1 death (56 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,444 cases, 23 deaths (310 recoveries)

Harrison County – 653 cases, 35 deaths (498 recoveries)

Henderson County – 621 cases, 9 deaths (161 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 165 cases, 1 death (128 recoveries)

Houston County – 249 cases, 6 deaths (209 recoveries)

Marion County – 128 cases, 8 deaths (98 recoveries)

Morris County – 92 cases (57 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,058 cases, 32 deaths (634 recoveries)

Panola County – 276 cases, 24 deaths (212 recoveries)

Polk County – 693 cases, 11 deaths (192 recoveries)

Rains County – 51 cases, 1 death (13 recoveries)

Rusk County – 299 cases, 2 deaths (179 recoveries)

Sabine County – 44 cases, 6 deaths (31 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 157 cases, 12 deaths (115 recoveries)

Shelby County – 379 cases, 16 deaths (285 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,446 cases, 20 deaths (681 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,312 cases, 14 deaths (962 recoveries)

Trinity County – 143 cases, 2 deaths (84 recoveries)

Upshur County – 201 cases, 3 deaths (124 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 368 cases, 5 deaths (113 recoveries)

Wood County – 316 cases, 10 deaths (189 recoveries)

August 3 – East Texas is at 14,838 cases, 301 deaths, and 7,099 recoveries

Anderson County – 481 cases, 4 deaths (184 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,647 cases, 14 deaths (860 recoveries)

Bowie County – 708 cases, 38 deaths (281 recoveries)

Camp County – 211 cases, 4 deaths (142 recoveries)

Cass County – 153 cases, 5 deaths (68 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 760 cases, 2 deaths (538 recoveries)

Franklin County – 84 cases, 1 death (56 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,410 cases, 23 deaths (276 recoveries)

Harrison County – 628 cases, 35 deaths (471 recoveries

Henderson County – 604 cases, 8 deaths (161 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 165 cases, 1 death (128 recoveries)

Houston County – 249 cases, 6 deaths (209 recoveries)

Marion County – 123 cases, 7 deaths (59 recoveries)

Morris County – 92 cases (57 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 1,035 cases, 32 deaths (602 recoveries)

Panola County – 276 cases, 24 deaths (212 recoveries)

Polk County – 659 cases, 9 deaths (192 recoveries)

Rains County – 45 cases, 1 death (13 recoveries)

Rusk County – 281 cases, 3 deaths (149 recoveries)

Sabine County – 44 cases, 6 deaths (31 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 155 cases, 12 deaths (115 recoveries)

Shelby County – 377 cases, 16 deaths (285 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,369 cases, 17 deaths (647 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,299 cases, 14 deaths (867 recoveries)

Trinity County – 143 cases, 2 deaths (84 recoveries)

Upshur County – 187 cases, 3 deaths (111 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 351 cases, 4 deaths (113 recoveries)

Wood County – 302 cases, 10 deaths (188 recoveries)

July 31 – East Texas is at 14,467 cases, 283 deaths, and 6,876 recoveries

Anderson County – 459 cases, 3 deaths (184 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,647 cases, 14 deaths (860 recoveries)

Bowie County – 619 cases, 38 deaths (281 recoveries)

Camp County – 211 cases, 4 deaths (142 recoveries)

Cass County – 149 cases, 5 deaths (68 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 760 cases, 2 deaths (538 recoveries)

Franklin County – 83 cases, 1 death (56 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,381 cases, 22 deaths (276 recoveries)

Harrison County – 612 cases, 35 deaths (468 recoveries)

Henderson County – 577 cases, 7 deaths (161 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 163 cases, 1 death (81 recoveries)

Houston County – 241 cases, 2 deaths (194 recoveries)

Marion County – 122 cases, 7 deaths (58 recoveries)

Morris County – 92 cases (57 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 997 cases, 32 deaths (553 recoveries)

Panola County – 276 cases, 24 deaths (201 recoveries)

Polk County – 659 cases. 1 death (192 recoveries)

Rains County – 45 cases, 1 death (13 recoveries)

Rusk County – 281 cases, 3 deaths (149 recoveries)

Sabine County – 40 cases, 6 deaths (31 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 155 cases, 12 deaths (115 recoveries)

Shelby County – 371 cases, 14 deaths (279 recoveries

Smith County – 2,309 cases, 17 deaths (646 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,295 cases, 14 deaths (867 recoveries)

Trinity County – 129 cases, 2 deaths (84 recoveries)

Upshur County – 171 cases, 2 deaths (84 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 332 cases, 4 deaths (112 recoveries)

Wood County -291 cases, 10 deaths (126 recoveries)

Counties reporting hospitalizations:

Bowie County – 68

Cherokee County – 60

Polk County – 7

Smith County – 157

Titus County – 7

July 29 – East Texas is at 13,944 cases, 278 deaths, and 5,972 recoveries

Anderson County – 422 cases, 2 deaths (184 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,606 cases, 14 deaths (401 recoveries)

Bowie County – 601 cases, 37 deaths (262 recoveries)

Camp County – 197 cases, 4 deaths (136 recoveries)

Cass County – 141 cases, 5 deaths (54 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 717 cases, 2 deaths (494 recoveries)

Franklin County – 80 cases, 1 death (52 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,325 cases, 20 deaths (242 recoveries)

Harrison County – 600 cases, 34 deaths (402 recoveries)

Henderson County – 542 cases, 7 deaths (160 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 157 cases, 1 death (81 recoveries)

Houston County – 238 cases, 2 deaths (188 recoveries)

Marion County – 117 cases, 8 deaths (33 recoveries)

Morris County – 81 cases (52 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 922 cases, 32 deaths (553 recoveries)

Panola County – 276 cases, 24 deaths (201 recoveries)

Polk County – 656 cases, 6 deaths (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 42 cases, 1 death (13 recoveries)

Sabine County – 40 cases, 6 deaths (31 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 153 cases, 12 deaths (75 recoveries)

Shelby County – 366 cases, 17 deaths (282 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,252 cases, 14 deaths (646 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,256 cases, 10 deaths (848 recoveries)

Trinity County – 122 cases, 2 deaths (69 recoveries)

Upshur County – 171 cases, 2 deaths (84 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 321 cases, 4 deaths (112 recoveries)

Wood County – 276 cases, 8 deaths (126 recoveries)

Smith County hospitals currently have 157 COVID-19 patients; Polk County hospitals have 7 patients; Cherokee County hospitals have 60 patients; and Bowie County hospitals have 68 patients.

July 27 – East Texas is at 13,501 cases, 248 deaths, and 5,374 recoveries

Anderson County – 422cases, 2 deaths (184 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1406 cases, 14 deaths (401 recoveries)

Bowie County – 574 cases, 35 deaths (261 recoveries)

Camp County – 197 cases, 2 deaths (116 recoveries)

Cass County – 136 cases, 4 deaths (50 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 606 cases, 2 deaths (390 recoveries)

Franklin County – 80 cases, 1 death (10 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1270 cases, 17 deaths (240 recoveries)

Harrison County – 591 cases, 33 deaths (364 recoveries)

Henderson County – 542 cases, 7 deaths (160 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 157 cases (72 recoveries)

Houston County – 238 cases, 2 deaths (73 recoveries)

Marion County – 116 cases, 8 deaths (35 recoveries)

Morris County – 81 cases (49 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 922 cases, 31 deaths (486 recoveries)

Panola County – 267 cases, 24 deaths (196 recoveries)

Polk County – 628 cases, 1 death (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 42 cases, 1 death (13 recoveries)

Rusk County – 267 cases, 3 deaths (125 recoveries)

Sabine County – 40 cases, 1 death (29 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 151 cases, 12 deaths (75 recoveries)

Shelby County – 366 cases, 14 deaths (263 recoveries)

Smith County – 2251 cases, 14 deaths (512 recoveries)

Titus County – 1256 cases, 6 deaths (843 recoveries)

Trinity County – 122 cases (52 recoveries)

Upshur County – 176 cases, 1 death (77 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 321 cases, 4 deaths (112 recoveries)

Wood County – 276 cases, 6 deaths (126 recoveries)

July 27 – East Texas is at 13,0135 cases, 248 deaths, and 5,361 recoveries

Anderson County – 411 cases, 2 deaths (177 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1406 cases, 14 deaths (401 recoveries)

Bowie County – 574 cases, 35 deaths (261 recoveries)

Camp County – 177 cases, 2 deaths (116 recoveries)

Cass County – 136 cases, 4 deaths (50 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 606 cases, 2 deaths (390 recoveries)

Franklin County – 77 cases, 1 death (10 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1250 cases, 17 deaths (238 recoveries)

Harrison County – 578 cases, 33 deaths (364 recoveries)

Henderson County – 518 cases, 7 deaths (160 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 135 cases (72 recoveries)

Houston County – 234 cases, 2 deaths (73 recoveries)

Marion County – 116 cases, 8 deaths (35 recoveries)

Morris County – 70 cases (49 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 868 cases, 31 deaths (486 recoveries)

Panola County – 267 cases, 24 deaths (196 recoveries)

Polk County – 628 cases, 1 death (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 40 cases, 1 death (13 recoveries)

Rusk County – 218 cases, 3 deaths (122 recoveries)

Sabine County – 40 cases, 1 death (29 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 151 cases, 12 deaths (75 recoveries)

Shelby County – 325 cases, 14 deaths (263 recoveries)

Smith County – 2189 cases, 14 deaths (512 recoveries)

Titus County – 1224 cases, 6 deaths (843 recoveries)

Trinity County – 117 cases (52 recoveries)

Upshur County – 147 cases, 1 death (77 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 309 cases, 4 deaths (111 recoveries)

Wood County – 241 cases, 6 deaths (126 recoveries)

July 24 – East Texas is at 12,683 cases, 237 deaths, and 5,359 recoveries

Anderson County – 395 cases, 2 deaths (177 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1406 cases, 14 deaths (401 recoveries)

Bowie County – 557 cases, 35 deaths (259 recoveries)

Camp County – 177 cases, 2 deaths (116 recoveries)

Cass County – 105 cases, 2 deaths (50 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 606 cases, 2 deaths (390 recoveries)

Franklin County – 77 cases, 1 death (10 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1207 cases, 17 deaths (238 recoveries)

Harrison County – 558 cases, 33 deaths (358 recoveries)

Henderson County – 500 cases, 7 deaths (160 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 135 cases (72 recoveries)

Houston County – 234 cases, 2 deaths (73 recoveries)

Marion County – 114 cases, 3 deaths (35 recoveries)

Morris County – 70 cases (49 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 821 cases, 31 deaths (486 recoveries)

Panola County – 267 cases, 24 deaths (196 recoveries)

Polk County – 601 cases, 1 death (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 37 cases, 1 death (13 recoveries)

Rusk County – 218 cases, 3 deaths (122 recoveries)

Sabine County – 40 cases, 1 death (29 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 147 cases, 12 deaths (75 recoveries)

Shelby County – 325 cases, 14 deaths (263 recoveries)

Smith County – 2106 cases, 14 deaths (512 recoveries)

Titus County – 1178 cases, 6 deaths (843 recoveries)

Trinity County – 117 cases (52 recoveries)

Upshur County – 147 cases, 1 death (77 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 297 cases, 4 deaths (111 recoveries)

Wood County – 241 cases, 6 deaths (126 recoveries)

July 22 – East Texas is at 11,991 cases, 230 deaths, and 4,974 recoveries

Anderson County – 361 cases, 2 deaths (138 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,234 cases, 14 deaths (201 recoveries)

Bowie County – 543 cases, 31 deaths (226 recoveries)

Camp County – 175 cases, 2 deaths (116 recoveries)

Cass County – 94 cases, 2 deaths (50 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 583 cases, 2 deaths (348 recoveries)

Franklin County – 70 cases, 1 death (10 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,177 cases, 16 deaths (238 recoveries)

Harrison County – 538 cases, 33 deaths (358 recoveries)

Henderson County – 465 cases, 7 deaths (130 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 137 cases (66 recoveries)

Houston County – 224 cases, 2 deaths (73 recoveries)

Marion County – 111 cases, 3 deaths (35 recoveries)

Morris County – 68 cases (49 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 746 cases, 31 deaths (432 recoveries)

Panola County – 267 cases, 24 deaths (196 recoveries)

Polk County – 533 cases, 1 death (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 32 cases, 1 death (10 recoveries)

Rusk County – 280 cases, 3 deaths (212 recoveries)

Sabine County – 39 cases, 1 death (29 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 142 cases, 12 deaths (75 recoveries)

Shelby County – 320 cases, 14 deaths (263 recoveries)

Smith County – 2,006 cases, 12 deaths (511 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,115 cases, 6 deaths (839 recoveries)

Trinity County – 107 cases (52 recoveries)

Upshur County – 138 cases (73 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 281 cases, 4 deaths (77 recoveries)

Wood County – 196 cases, 6 deaths (126 recoveries

July 19 – East Texas is at 10,769 cases, 221 deaths, and 4,558 recoveries

Anderson County – 336 cases, 2 deaths (96 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,000 cases, 12 deaths (401 recoveries)

Bowie County – 439 cases, 29 deaths (187 recoveries)

Camp County – 159 cases, 2 deaths (116 recoveries)

Cass County – 80 cases, 2 deaths (46 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 467 cases, 2 deaths (253 recoveries)

Franklin County – 65 cases, 1 death (10 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,093 cases, 16 deaths (238 recoveries)

Harrison County – 525 cases, 32 deaths (306 recoveries)

Henderson County – 430 cases, 5 deaths (99 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 107 cases (66 recoveries)

Houston County – 120 cases, 2 deaths (73 recoveries)

Marion County – 108 cases, 2 deaths (26 recoveries)

Morris County – 57 cases (42 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 658 cases, 31 deaths (385 recovered)

Panola County – 253 cases, 24 deaths (191 recoveries)

Polk County – 478 cases, 1 death (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 25 cases, 1 death (7 recoveries)

Rusk County – 201 cases, 3 deaths (98 recoveries)

Sabine County – 35 cases, 1 death (29 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 140 cases, 15 deaths (77 recoveries)

Shelby County – 309 cases, 14 deaths (254 recoveries)

Smith County – 1,907 cases, 10 deaths (511 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,081 cases, 6 deaths (717 recoveries)

Trinity County – 122 cases (52 recoveries)

Upshur County – 122 cases (65 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 264 cases, 3 deaths (52 recoveries)

Wood County – 193 cases, 5 deaths (95 recoveries)

July 19 – East Texas is at 10,387 cases, 221 deaths, and 4,558 recoveries

Anderson County – 313 cases, 2 deaths (96 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,000 cases, 12 deaths (401 recoveries)

Bowie County – 439 cases, 29 deaths (187 recoveries)

Camp County – 142 cases, 2 deaths (116 recoveries)

Cass County – 80 cases, 2 deaths (46 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 467 cases, 2 deaths (253 recoveries)

Franklin County – 65 cases, 1 death (10 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,034 cases, 16 deaths (238 recoveries)

Harrison County – 514 cases, 32 deaths (306 recoveries)

Henderson County – 380 cases, 5 deaths (99 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 107 cases (66 recoveries)

Houston County – 120 cases, 2 deaths (73 recoveries)

Marion County – 71 cases, 2 deaths (26 recoveries)

Morris County – 57 cases (42 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 652 cases, 31 deaths (385 recovered)

Panola County – 253 cases, 24 deaths (191 recoveries)

Polk County – 478 cases, 1 death (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 25 cases, 1 death (7 recoveries)

Rusk County – 201 cases, 3 deaths (98 recoveries)

Sabine County – 35 cases, 1 death (29 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 140 cases, 15 deaths (77 recoveries)

Shelby County – 309 cases, 14 deaths (254 recoveries)

Smith County – 1,762 cases, 10 deaths (511 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,081 cases, 6 deaths (717 recoveries)

Trinity County – 122 cases (52 recoveries)

Upshur County – 122 cases (65 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 244 cases, 3 deaths (52 recoveries)

Wood County – 174 cases, 5 deaths (95 recoveries)

July 17 – East Texas is at 10,327 cases, 221 deaths, and 4,558 recoveries

Anderson County – 313 cases, 2 deaths (96 recoveries)

Angelina County – 1,000 cases, 12 deaths (401 recoveries)

Bowie County – 439 cases, 29 deaths (187 recoveries)

Camp County – 142 cases, 2 deaths (116 recoveries)

Cass County – 80 cases, 2 deaths (46 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 467 cases, 2 deaths (253 recoveries)

Franklin County – 65 cases, 1 death (10 recoveries)

Gregg County – 1,034 cases, 16 deaths (238 recoveries)

Harrison County – 511 cases, 32 deaths (306 recoveries)

Henderson County – 380 cases, 5 deaths (99 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 107 cases (66 recoveries)

Houston County – 120 cases, 2 deaths (73 recoveries)

Marion County – 67 cases, 2 deaths (26 recoveries)

Morris County – 57 cases (42 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 637 cases, 31 deaths (385 recovered)

Panola County – 253 cases, 24 deaths (191 recoveries)

Polk County – 478 cases, 1 death (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 25 cases, 1 death (7 recoveries)

Rusk County – 173 cases, 3 deaths (98 recoveries)

Sabine County – 35 cases, 1 death (29 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 140 cases, 15 deaths (77 recoveries)

Shelby County – 309 cases, 14 deaths (254 recoveries)

Smith County – 1,762 cases, 10 deaths (511 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,071 cases, 6 deaths (717 recoveries)

Trinity County – 122 cases (52 recoveries)

Upshur County – 122 cases (65 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 244 cases, 3 deaths (52 recoveries)

Wood County – 174 cases, 5 deaths (95 recoveries)

July 15 – East Texas is at 9,374 cases, 214 deaths, and 3,978 recoveries

Anderson County – 263 cases, 2 deaths (96 recoveries)

Angelina County – 940 cases, 12 deaths (401 recoveries)

Bowie County – 408 cases, 28 deaths (186 recoveries)

Camp County – 144 cases, 2 deaths (106 recoveries)

Cass County – 72 cases, 2 deaths (42 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 364 cases, 2 deaths (107 recoveries)

Franklin County – 61 cases, 1 death (24 recoveries)

Gregg County – 927 cases, 15 deaths (185 recoveries)

Harrison County – 471 cases, 32 deaths (299 recoveries)

Henderson County – 341 cases, 5 deaths (98 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 88 cases (51 recoveries)

Houston County – 188 cases (135 recoveries)

Marion County – 64 cases, 2 deaths (26 recoveries)

Morris County – 54 cases (39 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 613 cases, 31 deaths (348 recoveries)

Panola County – 253 cases, 24 deaths (191 recoveries)

Polk County – 414 cases, 1 death (66 recoveries)

Rains County – 21 cases, 1 death (7 recoveries)

Rusk County – 164 cases, 3 deaths (91 recoveries)

Sabine County – 34 cases, 1 death (21 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 135 cases, 12 deaths (75 recoveries)

Shelby County – 303 cases, 14 deaths (252 recoveries)

Smith County – 1,568 cases, 10 deaths (294 recoveries)

Titus County – 1,017 cases, 6 deaths (680 recoveries)

Trinity County – 83 cases (25 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 221 cases, 3 deaths (50 recoveries)

Wood County – 163 cases, 5 deaths (83 recoveries)

July 14 – East Texas is at 8,768 cases, 205 deaths, and 3,512 recoveries

Anderson County – 257 cases, 2 death (94 recoveries)

Angelina County – 834 cases, 12 deaths (225 recoveries)

Bowie County – 391 cases, 26 deaths (181 recoveries)

Camp County – 130 cases, 2 deaths (106 recoveries)

Cass County – 62 cases, 3 deaths (39 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 333 cases, 2 deaths (107 recoveries)

Franklin County – 53 cases, 1 death (24 recoveries)

Gregg County – 889 cases, 15 deaths (184 recoveries)

Harrison County – 463 cases, 32 deaths (292 recoveries)

Henderson County – 335 cases, 5 deaths (74 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 81 cases (51 recoveries)

Houston County – 175 cases (135 recoveries)

Marion County – 64 cases, 1 death (26 recoveries)

Morris County – 50 cases (36 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 601 cases, 31 deaths (348 recoveries)

Panola County – 241 cases, 22 deaths (221 recoveries)

Polk County – 380 cases (42 recoveries)

Rains County – 21 cases, 1 (7 recoveries)

Rusk County – 135 cases, 3 deaths (80 recoveries)

Sabine County – 28 cases, 1 death (21 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 130 cases, 12 deaths (34 recoveries)

Shelby County – 303 cases, 13 deaths (239 recoveries)

Smith County – 1,499 cases, 7 deaths (294 recoveries)

Titus County – 1016 cases, 6 deaths (656 recoveries)

Trinity County – 52 cases (25 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 216 cases, 3 deaths (35 recoveries)

Wood County – 154 cases, 5 deaths (71 recoveries)

July 13 – East Texas is at 8,427 cases, 197 deaths, and 3,509 recoveries

Anderson County – 229 cases, 1 death (94 recoveries)

Angelina County – 743 cases, 9 deaths (225 recoveries)

Bowie County – 391 cases, 26 deaths (181 recoveries)

Camp County – 130 cases, 2 deaths (106 recoveries)

Cass County – 62 cases, 3 deaths (39 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 333 cases, 2 deaths (107 recoveries)

Franklin County – 53 cases, 1 death (24 recoveries)

Gregg County – 863 cases, 15 deaths (184 recoveries)

Harrison County – 444 cases, 32 deaths (291 recoveries)

Henderson County – 319 cases, 5 deaths (74 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 81 cases (51 recoveries)

Houston County – 175 cases (135 recoveries)

Marion County – 58 cases, 1 death (25 recoveries)

Morris County – 50 cases (36 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 584 cases, 31 deaths (348 recoveries)

Panola County – 241 cases, 22 deaths (221 recoveries)

Polk County – 321 cases (42 recoveries)

Rains County – 21 cases (6 recoveries)

Rusk County – 135 cases, 3 deaths (80 recoveries)

Sabine County – 28 cases, 1 death (21 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 126 cases, 9 deaths (34 recoveries)

Shelby County – 303 cases, 13 deaths (239 recoveries)

Smith County – 1,441 cases, 7 deaths (294 recoveries)

Titus County – 1016 cases, 6 deaths (656 recoveries)

Trinity County – 52 cases (25 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 209 cases, 3 deaths (35 recoveries)

Wood County – 144 cases, 5 deaths (71 recoveries)

July 12 – East Texas is at 7,932 cases, 193 deaths, and 3,450 recoveries

Anderson County – 211 cases, 1 death (94 recoveries)

Angelina County – 743 cases, 9 deaths (225 recoveries)

Bowie County – 353 cases, 26 deaths (181 recoveries)

Camp County – 130 cases, 2 deaths (106 recoveries)

Cass County – 57 cases, 3 deaths (39 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 333 cases, 2 deaths (107 recoveries)

Franklin County – 53 cases, 1 death (24 recoveries)

Gregg County – 788 cases, 14 deaths (184 recoveries)

Harrison County – 415 cases, 30 deaths (256 recoveries)

Henderson County – 256 cases, 4 deaths (74 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 81 cases (51 recoveries)

Houston County – 175 cases (135 recoveries)

Marion County – 40 cases, 1 death (24 recoveries)

Morris County – 47 cases (36 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 579 cases, 31 deaths (325 recoveries)

Panola County – 241 cases, 22 deaths (221 recoveries)

Polk County – 321 cases (42 recoveries)

Rains County – 18 cases (6 recoveries)

Rusk County – 135 cases, 3 deaths (80 recoveries)

Sabine County – 28 cases, 1 death (21 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 126 cases, 9 deaths (34 recoveries)

Shelby County – 294 cases, 13 deaths (239 recoveries)

Smith County – 1,299 cases, 7 deaths (294 recoveries)

Titus County – 977 cases, 6 deaths (656 recoveries)

Trinity County – 52 cases (25 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 182 cases, 3 deaths (35 recoveries)

Wood County – 123 cases, 5 deaths (71 recoveries)

July 10 – East Texas is at 7,831 cases, 187 deaths, and 3,446 recoveries

Anderson County – 211 cases, 1 death (94 recoveries)

Angelina County – 743 cases, 9 deaths (225 recoveries)

Bowie County – 353 cases, 26 deaths (181 recoveries)

Camp County – 130 cases, 2 deaths (106 recoveries)

Cass County – 57 cases, 3 deaths (39 recoveries)

Cherokee County – 333 cases, 2 deaths (107 recoveries)

Franklin County – 53 cases, 1 death (24 recoveries)

Gregg County – 788 cases, 14 deaths (184 recoveries)

Harrison County – 407 cases, 30 deaths (252 recoveries)

Henderson County – 256 cases, 4 deaths (74 recoveries)

Hopkins County – 81 cases (51 recoveries)

Houston County – 175 cases (135 recoveries)

Marion County – 37 cases, 1 death (24 recoveries)

Morris County – 47 cases (36 recoveries)

Nacogdoches County – 518 cases, 25 deaths (325 recoveries)

Panola County – 241 cases, 22 deaths (221 recoveries)

Polk County – 321 cases (42 recoveries)

Rains County – 16 cases (6 recoveries)

Rusk County – 135 cases, 3 deaths (80 recoveries)

Sabine County – 28 cases, 1 death (21 recoveries)

San Augustine County – 126 cases, 9 deaths (34 recoveries)

Shelby County – 288 cases, 13 deaths (239 recoveries)

Smith County – 1,299 cases, 7 deaths (294 recoveries)

Titus County – 956 cases, 6 deaths (656 recoveries)

Trinity County – 52 cases (25 recoveries)

Van Zandt County – 182 cases, 3 deaths (35 recoveries)

Wood County – 123 cases, 5 deaths (71 recoveries)

July 8 – East Texas is at 7,302 cases, 179 deaths, and 3,307 recoveries

Anderson County – 207 cases, 1 death (94 recovered)

Angelina County – 645 cases, 9 deaths (225 recovered)

Bowie County – 340 cases, 26 deaths (176 recovered)

Camp County – 126 cases, 2 deaths (106 recovered)

Cass County – 57 cases, 3 deaths (39 recovered)

Cherokee County – 271 cases, 2 deaths (96 recovered)

Franklin County – 53 cases (24 recovered)

Gregg County – 682 cases, 14 deaths (146 recovered)

Harrison County – 395, 30 deaths (243 recovered)

Henderson County – 225 cases, 4 deaths (74 recovered)

Hopkins County – 75 cases (41 recovered)

Houston County – 172 cases (135 recovered)

Marion County – 37 cases, 1 death (22 recovered)

Morris County – 45 cases (33 recovered)

Nacogdoches County – 470 cases, 25 deaths (314 recovered)

Panola County – 221 cases, 22 deaths (61 recovered)

Polk County – 268 cases (42 recovered)

Rains County – 17 cases (6 recovered)

Rusk County – 125 cases, 3 deaths (69 recovered)

Sabine County – 25 cases (21 recovered)

San Augustine County – 119 cases, 7 deaths (34 recovered)

Shelby County – 285 cases, 10 deaths (234 recovered)

Smith County – 1,164 cases, 7 deaths (294 recovered)

Titus County – 956 cases, 5 deaths (656 recovered)

Trinity County – 46 cases (25 recovered)

Van Zandt County – 158 cases, 3 deaths (35 recovered)

Wood County – 118 cases, 5 deaths (62 recovered)

July 6 – East Texas is at 6,598 cases, 171 deaths, and 2,875 recoveries

Anderson – 181, 1 death (94 recovered)

Angelina – 610, 9 deaths (225 recovered)

Bowie – 286, 17 deaths (119 recovered)

Camp – 118, 1 death (106 recovered)

Cass – 57, 2 deaths (38 recovered)

Cherokee – 148, 2 deaths (50 recovered)

Franklin – 41 (24 recovered)

Gregg – 471, 14 deaths (145 recovered)

Harrison – 390, 30 deaths (238 recovered)

Henderson – 168, 4 deaths (73 recovered)

Hopkins – 67 (41 recovered)

Houston – 162 (135 recovered)

Marion – 34, 1 death (20 recovered)

Morris – 45 (32 recovered)

Nacogdoches – 452, 24 deaths (289 recovered)

Panola County – 221, 22 deaths (61 recovered)

Polk – 205 (42 recovered)

Rains – 16 (5 recovered)

Rusk – 111, 3 deaths (60 recovered)

Sabine – 24 (12 recovered)

San Augustine – 110, 7 deaths (34 recovered)

Shelby – 287, 10 deaths (146 recovered)

Smith – 1,098, 4 deaths (294 recovered)

Titus – 956, 5 deaths (596 recovered)

Trinity – 36 (20 recovered)

Upshur – 61 (36 recovered)

Van Zandt – 127, 3 deaths (35 recovered)

Wood – 107, 5 deaths (62 recovered)

July 5 – East Texas is at 5,967 cases, 170 deaths, and 2,875 recoveries

Anderson – 158, (94 recovered)

Angelina – 541, 9 deaths (225 recovered)

Bowie – 286, 17 deaths (119 recovered)

Camp – 118, 1 death (106 recovered)

Cass – 51, 2 deaths (38 recovered)

Cherokee – 148, 2 deaths (50 recovered)

Franklin – 41 (24 recovered)

Gregg – 417, 14 deaths (145 recovered)

Harrison – 366, 30 deaths (238 recovered)

Henderson – 168, 4 deaths (73 recovered)

Hopkins – 67 (41 recovered)

Houston – 162 (135 recovered)

Marion – 28, 1 death (20 recovered)

Morris – 42 (32 recovered)

Nacogdoches – 434, 24 deaths (289 recovered)

Panola County – 221, 22 deaths (61 recovered)

Polk – 170 (42 recovered)

Rains – 14 (5 recovered)

Rusk – 111, 3 deaths (60 recovered)

Sabine – 24 (12 recovered)

San Augustine – 110, 7 deaths (34 recovered)

Shelby – 287, 10 deaths (146 recovered)

Smith – 848, 4 deaths (294 recovered)

Titus – 852, 5 deaths (596 recovered)

Trinity – 36 (20 recovered)

Upshur – 61 (36 recovered)

Van Zandt – 127, 3 deaths (35 recovered)

Wood – 98, 5 deaths (62 recovered)

July 5 – East Texas is at 5,664 cases, 170 deaths, and 2,856 recoveries

Anderson – 158, (94 recovered)

Angelina – 541, 9 deaths (225 recovered)

Bowie – 286, 17 deaths (119 recovered)

Camp – 118, 1 death (106 recovered)

Cass – 51, 2 deaths (38 recovered)

Cherokee – 148, 2 deaths (50 recovered)

Franklin – 41 (24 recovered)

Gregg – 389, 14 deaths (145 recovered)

Harrison – 342, 30 deaths (232 recovered)

Henderson – 143, 4 deaths (73 recovered)

Hopkins – 67 (41 recovered)

Houston – 162 (135 recovered)

Marion – 28, 1 death (20 recovered)

Morris – 39 (31 recovered)

Nacogdoches – 434, 24 deaths (289 recovered)

Panola County – 221, 22 deaths (61 recovered)

Polk – 170 (42 recovered)

Rains – 14 (5 recovered)

Rusk – 111, 3 deaths (60 recovered)

Sabine – 24 (12 recovered)

San Augustine – 110, 7 deaths (34 recovered)

Shelby – 287, 10 deaths (146 recovered)

Smith – 654, 4 deaths (293 recovered)

Titus – 852, 5 deaths (596 recovered)

Trinity – 36 (20 recovered)

Upshur – 61 (36 recovered)

Van Zandt – 98, 3 deaths (31 recovered)

Wood – 92, 5 deaths (55 recovered)

July 2 – East Texas is at 5,493 cases, 170 deaths, and 2,856 recoveries

Anderson – 146, (94 recovered)

Angelina – 519, 9 deaths (225 recovered)

Bowie – 286, 17 deaths (119 recovered)

Camp – 118, 1 death (106 recovered)

Cass – 47, 2 deaths (38 recovered)

Cherokee – 148, 2 deaths (50 recovered)

Franklin – 41 (24 recovered)

Gregg – 389, 14 deaths (145 recovered)

Harrison – 315, 30 deaths (232 recovered)

Henderson – 143, 4 deaths (73 recovered)

Hopkins – 59 (41 recovered)

Houston – 162 (135 recovered)

Marion – 28, 1 death (20 recovered)

Morris – 39 (31 recovered)

Nacogdoches – 408, 24 deaths (289 recovered)

Panola County – 221, 22 deaths (61 recovered)

Polk – 155 (42 recovered)

Rains – 13 (5 recovered)

Rusk – 89, 3 deaths (60 recovered)

Sabine – 24 (12 recovered)

San Augustine – 110, 7 deaths (34 recovered)

Shelby – 277, 10 deaths (146 recovered)

Smith – 654, 4 deaths (293 recovered)

Titus – 828, 5 deaths (596 recovered)

Trinity – 36 (20 recovered)

Upshur – 61 (36 recovered)

Van Zandt – 98, 3 deaths (31 recovered)

Wood – 92, 5 deaths (55 recovered)

July 1 – East Texas is at 5,380 cases, 170 deaths, and 2,856 recoveries