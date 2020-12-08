LIVE NOW: Vanessa Guillen’s family and attorney to speak during news conference

HOUSTON (KETK) – Vanessa Guillen’s family and attorney will address the public after the U.S. Army announced that they will suspend 14 soldiers due to a widespread pattern of violence including murder, sexual assaults and harassment.

According to investigators, Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim.