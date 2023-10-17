TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Children at Risk and Champions for Children teamed up to inform people how Proposition Two will give cities and counties the authority to reduce property taxes for childcare centers. They hosted a conference in Tyler to spread the word.

Proposition Two was passed in the 88th legislative session earlier this year. This November, Texans will vote to approve or deny giving property tax exemptions for some childcare facilities.

“Voting yes on prop two would enable additional funding to give to our staff and to our families, as childcare funds are ending that we were getting previously through COVID,” said Dakota Finney, owner of Little Rascal’s Learning Centers.

She explained that they no longer have pandemic relief funding and that has made running her businesses tough.

“A lot of things that we were able to provide for our staff and our families that were struggling, have gone away,” said Finney.

Supporters of Proposition Two will vote to remove the burden of a sizable property tax to allow these centers to keep helping Texas families.

“[We should] offset the cost. [Childcare facilities] can then reinvest into keeping tuition low for families and keep wages higher for educators,” said Kim Kofron, senior director of education at Children at Risk.

First, it is up to voters. Then, it goes to the local level.

“City and county officials [have] the authority to enact 50% – 100% of tax relief for city or county taxes to childcare centers that serve at least 20% of low-income children,” said Kofron.

Finney shared that a vote for this constitutional amendment benefits everyone.

“[It is] up to our local governments as well, to offer that support but I believe that we would be able to provide those reliefs to our parents [and] provide additional wages and benefits for our staff,” said Finney, who also asked for people to think about the big picture for the little ones. “Highly important that you look at the backgrounds of it, look at your childcare centers, think about your children, your grandchildren, and just, really vote for them,” said Finney.

Election day is Nov. 7, early voting starts Monday.