Longview man dies in 1-car crash south of Kilgore

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed Monday when he lost control of his car, struck a concrete culvert and was ejected.

Paul Leonard Shipman Jr., 26, Longview, died at the scene, according to the DPS.

Shipman was driving a Chrysler 200 south on U.S. 259 about 7 miles south of Kilgore just after 5 p.m. Monday when the car went off the highway, struck a mailbox and the culvert before coming to rest on its side, the DPS said.

The driver was speeding and not wearing a seat belt, according to a preliminary investigation by the DPS.

The crash remains under investigation. 

